The Warm-Up: It’s almost over, Newcastle fans

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Mike Ashley: The End?

Mike Ashley was never going to sell to the Milkybar Kid. Anyone capable of meeting his lofty asking price was always likely to be a conscience riddle. Newcastle United will have their moral reckoning after moving closer to a Saudi-backed £300 million takeover – but let them have a party first.

If you thought Sunderland ‘Til I Die was gloomy, try 13 series of dream-trampling, joy-sucking rot under Ashley, ambivalent to the club’s demise and reluctant to vacate the throne. Should the deal be completed (many will expect one final twist), Newcastle are likely to be the financial power of world football.

The dream is alive again. Kylian Mbappe charging down the wing, playing a cheeky one-two with Cristiano Ronaldo, before crossing to a regenerated ‘96 model Alan Shearer. Or at least the prospect of a few smart signings and a potential European push.

The deal is being fronted by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, helped by billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben, but 80% of the money is coming from Saudi prince Mohammed Bin Salman. And that’s where it gets murky due to Saudi Arabia’s miserable human rights record.

It’s easy to sit as a casual observer and insist Newcastle fans campaign for the deal to stop, knowing a collapse would offer no end to the Ashley regime. It’s far trickier if you’ve followed every kick of the last 13 years. All we’ll say is that when Kevin Keegan uttered the famous words…

" Don’t ever give up on your club. Keep supporting it, it’s your club and trust me, one day you will get your club back and it will be everything you wanted it to be. Newcastle United is bigger than anyone. It hurts I know, but just keep going. He is only one man we are a city, a whole population. Trust me. "

…we’re not sure this is quite what he meant.

Video - Liverpool to use Real Madrid’s own money to beat them to Mbappe signing – Euro Papers 01:35

Football remembers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson will lead video tributes to mark the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

All club staff, including the players, will observe a minute’s silence at 3:06pm – the time their FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest was stopped.

Furloughing is so last week

Bournemouth have become the third Premier League club to reverse their decision to furlough staff after pressure from supporters.

"We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees," the club said.

" These measures were not taken lightly, given the operational pressures placed on clubs in such uncertain times. However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme. "

The Cherries join Liverpool and Tottenham in getting praise for doing the right thing belatedly, as opposed to clubs who have received no praise for doing the right thing in the first place. Oh well, well done to fans for ramming home the message.

RETRO CORNER

(Almost) on this day in 2012, Didier Drogba scored this outstanding goal in Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final demolition job of Tottenham.

HAT TIP

" Ben Foster. Look at Ben Foster. It’ll do you good. "

We often turn to The Guardian’s cartoonist David Squires in our time of need – and this occasion is no different.

COMING UP

*Checks Belarus football calendar* Nothing.

Andi Thomas will be here tomorrow with news that Mike Ashley has changed his mind...