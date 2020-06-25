The Warm-Up: Liverpool have one and a half hands on the title

Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom

The long, long wait is almost at an end

THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

No people are in the stands. They think it’s all over.

That’s probably that, then. Any lingering Mancunian hopes that this strangest of seasons might end with the most spectacular of collapses were dismissed by Liverpool last night. So too Crystal Palace, in ruthless fashion. Isn’t Trent Alexander-Arnold good?

That ends Liverpool’s run of vaguely unconvincing performances, which topped out at four games or four months, depending on how you’re counting. And should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea tonight, then Liverpool will be champions. Get ready for the world’s first open-topped Zoom call.

Still it wasn’t all bad for Palace. Yes, their best player limped off after mere minutes, and yes, they were then taken apart by their hosts. But Roy Hodgson’s hair is looking tremendous. 72 years old, and still flowing strong.

Paul and Bruno, in a midfield three: P.A.S.S.I.N.G.

Ever since Bruno Fernandes swaggered into Manchester United’s midfield and started throwing around through balls like confetti, one question has dominated above all others. Can he do it in an empty stadium on a baking hot Wednesday evening in June?

Okay, two questions. The other one being: can he play with Paul Pogba?

Happily it appears the answer to both is “Yes”. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to start his two most exciting midfielders together for the first time, and was rewarded with a performance that hummed with menace. Fernandes buzzed around behind the strikers, busy and inventive, trying things. And then, when they didn’t work, trying some more things.

As for Pogba, he played a little deeper and started a little slower, but he clearly enjoyed having Fernandes to aim those flat driven passes towards. And it’s been a while since we saw Pogba enjoying himself in a United shirt.

The main beneficiary of all this midfield competence was Anthony Martial, who picked up his first senior hat trick, and United’s first since checks notes Alex Ferguson was in charge? Bloody hell. David de Gea, after a difficult week, was able to catch up on a little bit of reading. And United earned themselves a place in the history books: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laid claim to the Premier League’s first quintuple substitution. Glory glory.

And you get a contract, and you get a contract …

Fun times at Arsenal this week. Sure, the football isn’t going well, but the contract people have been putting a shift in. Not one, not two, but four new deals, all signed this week. Take a bow Dani Ceballos, Pablo Mari, Cédric Soares and David Luiz.

Luiz’s new deal is the one catching the most attention, given his infinitely meme-able demeanour and that horrorshow against Manchester City. But there are worse back-ups in the world. Probably. Admittedly, none are springing to mind. But Arsenal’s technical director Edu seems convinced:

David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team. His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch – he helps everyone.

That’s David Luiz for you. He’s a giver.

The Cédric deal is a bit of a headscratcher too. Despite having played exactly zero times for Arsenal during his loan spell, he’s been given four years, by which time he’ll be pushing 33. Whether he’s intended to support or supplant Héctor Bellerín, it’s not going to be long before he starts declining. He must have been putting in some seriously impressive rehabilitation shifts. That or Arsenal are being weird again.

IN OTHER NEWS

Given that most of England quite enjoys laughing at Manchester United, we can only read this Marcus Rashford miss as another political masterstroke. Once again, he brings sustenance to a grateful nation.

ZEROES & HEROES

Zero: Roberto Gagliardini

Was it only Monday we were bigging up Inter’s role in the Serie A title race? Ah, what fools we were. Imagine missing this. Imagine missing this, drawing 3-3, and knowing Antonio Conte was waiting for you back in the dressing room.

Hero: Ruslan Malinovskyi

Reclaiming a bit of pride for blue-and-black striped football teams, here’s Atalanta equalising against Lazio. Ping. Italy’s funnest side ending up winning 3-2, which hasn’t done much for the title race. But they’re so adorable that we’ll forgive them.

HAT TIP

Here’s Sid Lowe over on The Guardian, hailing the return to football — after three years out — of Villareal legend Bruno Soriano.

“I don’t really know what to say,” Bruno began, “it’s been so long without playing.” And then he had to stop, before he cried. “Sorry,” he said, lump in his throat tightening, but there was nothing to be sorry about. He could have broken down completely and everyone would have understood; the surprise was that he didn’t. […] And if he didn’t know what to say, everyone else did: the same thing a small banner stretched across the lower tier said, placed there by the association of supporters’ clubs. “Welcome home”.

COMING UP

It’s make or break time for Manchester City. Beat Chelsea, and they stay champions for another few days. Fail, and the trophy goes to Liverpool for the first time in a generation. By way of a warm-up, Arsenal are off to Southampton for the inaugural Cédric Soares derby. He, er, probably won’t be playing.

Here tomorrow to tell you all about his new ten-year contract at the Emirates, Tom Adams.

