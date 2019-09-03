The Warm-Up – Lukaku: ‘We’re going backwards in fight against racism’

TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Lukaku: ‘We’re going backwards in fight against racism’

For the Warm-Up, yet another incident of overt racial abuse is absolutely exhausting. We can’t therefore imagine how many times more so it must be for people who actually suffer from it.

We therefore admire Romelu Lukaku even more for his response to the latest incident, when he was abused during Inter’s game against Cagliari over the weekend. Lukaku posted on Instagram:

" Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse … I did yesterday too. Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame. I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!! Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) need to work better as well with football clubs because everyday you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour. We’ve been saying it for years and still no action. Ladies and gentlemen it’s 2019. Instead of going forward we’re going backwards and I think as players we need to unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone. "

There’s nothing more to add, really.

PSG sign Icardi, just for the laughs

Hats off to PSG. Perhaps they recognise that Ligue 1 is not especially interesting to a lot of people, on the basis that they will almost certainly stroll it once again and leave the financial pygmies they are theoretically competing with trailing some way in their wake.

So they needed to do something to spice things up a bit, and what better than to sign a player ostracised and bombed out of his current club for being an intensely disruptive influence, adding to a dressing room that already contains Neymar?

The arrival of Mauro Icardi is a truly remarkable signing for PSG, theoretically providing cover for the injured Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, not least because Icardi hasn’t played any sort of proper football for a while so by the time he ramps up to full match fitness, erm, the other two will probably be back.

Still, if there’s anyone used to sitting on the bench at a high profile club it’s Icardi, so perhaps they are working on that logic.

Or, perhaps they really do subscribe to the theory that Ligue 1 needs some chaos, and throwing a firework into the middle of things in the shape of Icardi is just what they need to do.

Martin Skrtel leaves Atalanta after just 24 days

Speaking of funny transfers, Martin Skrtel left Atlalanta on Monday. Nothing particularly unusual in that perhaps, but when you realise he only joined them just over three weeks ago and didn’t play a single game there, it becomes more unusual.

“Atalanta announces that it has ended the contract with Martin Skrtel by mutual consent,” said a rather curt statement by the club, after it was announced that Skrtel had departed for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, with Danish defender Simon Kjaer signed as his replacement.

“He said that at his age, he had trouble playing in a three-man defence which is understandable,” said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. “He arrived after we had started training, and he had difficulties. It was difficult for him to adapt to our style of play, which is understandable.”

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Alexis Sanchez

The Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap is widely regarded as one of the biggest flop double transfers of all time, but fair play to Alexis for absolutely refusing to admit he made a mistake.

“I’m very happy I went to Manchester United,” Sanchez told BBC Sport. “I’ve always said that. It’s the club that’s won the most in England. When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something. I wanted to join them and win everything. I don’t regret going there.”

Zero: Saif Rubie

In news you might have missed yesterday, Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan completed a £2million move to Fiorentina before the European transfer deadline ended, bringing to a close a relatively short and minor saga in which his agent Said Rubie publicly accused Liverpool of compromising the player’s mental health.

It was, on balance, not the most sensible thing to do, but it seems to have backfired rather on Rubie: he was by all accounts not involved in the transfer at all, which has a real whiff of someone taking him to one side and saying “Let the grown-ups handle this one, yeah?”

HAT TIP

" Up until August 7 of this year, the 21-year-old had been held up as role model for successful integration. He had arrived as a refugee from The Gambia via Italy without his parents as a 17-year-old in 2015. Following a successful trial a year later, Hamburg had awarded him a professional contract for the first team. But three weeks ago, a Sport-Bild exposé cast grave doubts on this Cinderella story. The magazine alleged that Jatta was in fact 23-year-old Bakary Daffeh, an ex-Gambian U20 international and professional player at a number of African clubs who had come to Germany under an assumed identity. Sport-Bild quoted former coaches who believed Jatta and Daffeh were the same person. "

On the Athletic, Rafa Honigstein tells the story of Bakery Jatta, the Hamburg midfielder whose identity has been called into question.

RETRO CORNER

A very happy birthday to Gareth Southgate, so here is that BBC montage from the World Cup. Any excuse.

COMING UP

It’s international week! So nothing! Unless you count the EFL Trophy! Which you probably don’t!