The Warm-Up: Manchester City go down the playground route

MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

They’re just jealous of City, Daddy Khaldoon tells his children

When you were a kid, the chances are that at some point in your life, when the bigger boys were teasing you about a stupid haircut or some knock-off Nyke or adeedass trainers, your parents would comfort you by saying: “They’re just jealous.” Of course, we now all know that’s the last refuge of the desperate parent, the one who has run out of ideas and is reaching for the easiest thing they think will placate their weeping child. The bigger boys weren’t jealous: sure, they may have been displaying their own nascent insecurities in some way, but the chances are those trainers were just rubbish and, well, kids are cruel.

In that same spirit, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon-al-Mubarak has claimed that anyone who even thinks of taking a swing at his brave boys is just green with envy. It’s not the potential flagrant disregard of the rules most people are adhering to, or the links with human rights abusers, or even the excessively defensive attitude: no no, they’re just jealous, little Johnny City Fan. Khaldoon said:

" With success there is a certain level of jealousy, envy, whatever you call it. You know when Manchester United dominated the Premier League for many years, they know what they had to deal with for so many years. It’s not easy for our competition, we know that. "

He went on to have a dig at frequent critic Javier Tebas, head honcho of the Spanish federation, something that was justified in some claims, not so much in others. But while you obviously expect City to back themselves, this doesn’t exactly help the idea that they react in an immature, snarky manner to anyone who remotely criticises them.

So perhaps rather than the parents, they’re actually the children.

Kante out as Chelsea’s weird season continues

The Warm-Up submits to you that this Chelsea season has been perhaps the weirdest season in professional football history. Here they are, a couple of days away from competing in the Europa League final – not the top cup, but still a decent little pot. They got to the Carabao Cup final, where they lost on penalties to arguably the greatest team of this generation. They finished (admittedly a very distant) third to that team, and the team that only finished a single point behind them. They have, by any objective standard, achieved a ‘par’ season at the absolute worst, and have probably exceeded rational expectations.

And yet everyone hates the manager, there’s been discontent up and down the club from about October onwards, their best player is desperately trying to escape, and now they’re going into that Europa League final on Wednesday without three almost certain starters.

The latest blow came when N’Golo Kante, whose fitness was a little iffy anyway, suffered a knee injury in training, meaning he will join Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi in missing out of the big game in Baku against Arsenal.

So the big question here is this: would it fit the weirdness of this season more if Chelsea won on Wednesday, or if they lost?

Who do you want back in the Premier League?

You’ll already have heard lots of numbers thrown around about exactly how much the Championship play-off final is worth to the winners. But while the money is important to the clubs, for the fans this represents a potential moment of glory, a day where they could have some unadulterated job, something that is particularly valuable in an era when clubs the size of Aston Villa and Derby don’t often have that.

So ecstasy awaits for one, despair for the other. The question for the rest of us neutrals is: who would you prefer to be back in the Premier League?

Villa feel like part of the Premier League furniture, a team that stuck around enduringly during the 1990s, often not doing a great deal but the fact they were always there felt rather comforting. Like if your parents still live in your childhood home, knowing where all the mugs are and which chair is wobbly. Would it be nice and comforting, in these uncertain times, to have them back? They’re also managed by a lifelong fan, Dean Smith, which is always a lovely little touch of sentiment.

Derby on the other hand have been away for 11 years, and the last time we saw them in the top flight they were stinking the place up, gaining an almost impossibly small 11 points from their season. Since then they have failed in a variety of interesting and creative ways to win promotion, so for them to finally actually go up would be quite narratively satisfying. Plus Frank Lampard has shown great promise as a coach, so it might be interesting to see how he fares in the top flight, without making the huge leap up to Chelsea.

In short, it will be good fun for most of us whoever wins. Obviously, it will be nothing like fun for those involved, but if we as football fans can’t riff on someone else’s pain, then really, what’s the point?

IN OTHER NEWS

Man, it sure is dusty in here…

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: David Beckham

He’s…eh…still got it, hasn’t he?

Zeros: Sunderland

With apologies to Charlton fans for focusing on the negatives of Sunday’s League One play-off final, the 94th minute, 2-1 victory for the Addicks represented the latest edition in a run of enduring pain, misery and disappointments for Sunderland, who have now completed a near clean-sweep of defeats in Wembley finals.

Now alls they have to do is get relegated again, and lose in the League Two play-off final to complete the set. You wouldn’t bet against them.

HAT TIP

" When Sheringham flicked the ball on, Stam at the far post thought he was about to score the winner. Instead Solskjaer instinctively stabbed the ball into the net from a few yards. It was a tap-in in name, but not in nature; this was an unusual and deceptively brilliant finish, because the only place he could score was the roof of the net. “Pure instinct,” he said later. And even purer ecstasy. “I don’t believe it, but it’s happened,” said the commentator Alan Green on Radio Five Live. Belief was the word of the night: United’s in the face of apparently inevitable defeat, and the disbelief of those who were watching. “Unbelievable,” said Terry Venables on ITV. “That word is used too frequently, too easily, but that was unbelievable.” "

Look, we’ve already recommended Rob Smyth’s outstanding, comprehensive account of the 1999 Champions League final, but there are some people out there who haven’t yet read it and that simply will not do.

RETRO CORNER

A decade later, and indeed ten years ago today, United were involved in a slightly less dramatic, rather less enjoyable (for them) final, when they were comprehensively outplayed and beaten by Barcelona.

COMING UP

Good luck, Derby and Aston Villa fans. It’s going to be a day of absolute hell, followed either by more hell or the purest joy you’ll feel as a football fan. We envy you and do not envy you in equal measures.

In a change to your regular schedule, tomorrow’s Warm-Up will be brought to you by Jack Lang, because it’s always good to shake things up every now and then.