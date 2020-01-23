The Warm-Up: Manchester United embarrassed by Burnley, and also by themselves

THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

Manchester United: not very good

The funniest/strangest/saddest thing about watching Manchester United at the moment (delete according to preference) isn’t that they’re sometimes absolute toss. It’s that when they are, it isn’t really a surprise. Not any more.

Burnley barrelled up to Old Trafford last night, and when the first goal went in a watching nation went “Yep, makes sense.” The second went in and — while it was some hit — “Yeah, that makes sense too.” Then United huffed and puffed and made it to the edge of the Burnley box and no further, over and over again, and it all felt right and appropriate.

If you didn’t watch, you know how it went. United attacked in numbers but without any particularly exciting ideas. They got to the edge of the box a lot; they didn’t get much further. And thanks to Burnley’s rude refusal to leave the quick lads huge spaces to break into, that was about it.

That takes United to eight defeats this season. One came against Liverpool, who are beating everyone, but the other seven have come against teams that used to be scared of United. Nobody is scared any more. And it’s only a peculiarly stretched and squeezed table that’s keeping them in touch with the top four: last season, 34 points after 24 games would have been a comfortable eighth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seems to have more institutional backing than any other manager in recorded history, has called for reinforcements, and a fair record must note that his two best players are both absent with injury. But then, the point of being a big club and spending big club is that such problems are speed bumps, not brick walls.

The Warm-Up is always a little wary when it comes to reading too much into post-game comments. They’re often made off the cuff. But when Solskjaer defended his players, saying this “is a test I am sure they are going to come through”, it was hard not to wonder: Aye. Will you?

Tottenham: slightly better than Norwich

So, United lost, and Arsenal and Chelsea took points off one another in comedy fashion. Time for Spurs to put down a marker, move back up the table, and really stake an interest in that fourth spot. Right?

Right! Just don’t look too closely at, you know, the actual performance. Spurs started enterprisingly enough, then wobbled heavily in the second half and let Norwich — brave Norwich; bottom club Norwich; hapless Norwich — back into proceedings. But though his team were melting around him, Giovani Lo Celso was playing quite well. And that proved to be enough.

That leaves United, Spurs, and Wolves all tied on 34 points, three behind Chelsea. The dash for the last Champions League place is turning into one of those bicycle races where everybody moves as slowly as possible without actually coming to a complete stop. Rumours that the Premier League are considering leaving fourth place vacant, on the grounds that nobody really deserves, have sadly just been made up by us.

In the interest of sorting themselves out a bit, both Spurs and Chelsea are reinforcing up front. Chelsea are pursuing wantaway PSG barbarian Edinson Cavani, while Spurs are after Willian Jose from Real Sociedad. There is, still, the delightful prospect of Wolves joining Leicester in crashing the big money party. And that must not be permitted to happen.

Brendan Rodgers: management genius

It’s a dangerous time to be a big time striker. Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are both out for months, and Tammy Abraham picked up a knock in mid-week, though nobody quite knows how bad it is yet. Brendan Rodgers must have been a little concerned, then, when Jamie Vardy limped off in the first half against West Ham.

But everything’s coming up Brendan at the moment. First, in Vardy’s absence, his team strolled to victory against an obligingly terrible West Ham. That corrected a little wobble in form and moves Leicester eight points clear of Chelsea. And just 16 back from Liverpool. The title race is still alive.

It’s not.

Then it turned out that whatever was wrong with Vardy, it wasn’t his hamstring, and he might only need a couple of day’s rest. The Warm-Up can’t actually imagine Jamie Vardy resting, as such. The man’s an post-watershed Energizer Bunny. But we’re sure Leicester’s doctors will find a way. In any case, it’s the Cup this weekend. Brentford’s defenders must be absolutely delighted.

IN OTHER NEWS

We’re sure it’s a total coincidence that Romelu Lukaku tweeted this heartwarming picture of Internazionale’s squad all out for a meal just as United were slumping to defeat. It’s not like the game’s on in the background or anything. But as coincidences go, it’s a pretty good one.

RETRO CORNER

The Warm-Up isn’t quite sure why this drifted across our Twitter feed yesterday, but we’re extremely glad it did. Here’s Everton legend Dixie Dean and Manchester City’s Sam Cowan saluting the 1933 FA Cup final with cigarettes, wine, and a healthy measure of local pride. Here’s to Lancashire.

HAT TIP

The Guardian’s Knowledge column is always a delight, and this week’s tales of managers sacked whilst at the top of the league is no exception. Includes the following barnstorming quote from former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov, who sacked George Burley when the club were unbeaten at the top of the SPL

" “We could have lost more with him staying. Without him, we still got second place and the cup as well. All the players brought to Hearts that year were brought by me. George Burley’s influence was very minimal. I don’t know why people think he was the great coach. Look especially at when he was promoted to the Scottish national team — that was one of Scottish football’s biggest farces.” "

Let it all out, Vladimir.

COMING UP

Wolves host Liverpool tonight, and you know what? The Warm-Up’s got a feeling that Wolves might just nick the win. Ah hah. Ah hah hah. Ah hah hah hah hah hah.

Here tomorrow to bring you all the details of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory, Tom Adams.