Leicester’s entirely acceptable season came in completely the wrong order - The Warm-Up

The Premier League has ended with joy for Aston Villa and heartbreak for Leicester City. Oh, and Juventus are champions again.

MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Oh, Leicester

Football Spurs' Kane hints at Vertonghen, Vorm departure AN HOUR AGO

And so, at the end of the strangest Premier League season of them all, the Champions League places are going to: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Boo! Boo! Boooooooring!

It’s difficult to know how critical to be of Leicester’s Icarus-like pursuit of the Champions League. Almost by definition, fifth place is an excellent position for a team that isn’t in the Big Six. The numbers don’t lie. And if at the beginning of the season you’d offered Brendan Rodgers European football and a finish above Tottenham and Arsenal, he’d have bitten your hand off, then delivered a press conference about grateful you were that he’d just bitten your hand off.

But set against that is the fact that they have, on the face of it, cocked it right up: second place at the turn of the year, third place at the corona-break, but only fifth place come the final table. To have the Champions League slip from their control certainly feels like failure, even if the overall picture looks a lot like success.

And there’s the problem: Leicester had an entirely acceptable season, but did it in completely the wrong order. The game against United was the season in microcosm: a strong, confident, well-organised start; a stumble; and then a full head’s-gone collapse. But if, over 38 games, they’d stumbled at the start then finished within one point of the top four, we’d all be talking how promising it was all looking. Rodgers’ problem isn’t the injuries, or the errors, or anything to do with the football. It’s the fact that time flows in one direction.

Oh, Villa!

Hands up if you thought Villa were going to survive a couple of months ago. Put your hand down, you big liar. Unless you’re Dean Smith, in which case: fair enough, well played, and we’re sorry we ever doubted your relegation-dodging heroes.

Given that Villa have stayed in the league by a single point, it’s only natural that thoughts should turn to that mysterious glitch in the Premier League’s goalline technology that helped them to a point against Sheffield United. If we don’t see at least one Villa shirt with OCCLUDED on the back next season, we’ll be very disappointed.

But to ascribe this all to that moment would be grossly unfair. Eight points from the last four games is a tremendous act of escapology, and the 1-0 victory over Arsenal to lift them out of the relegation zone will linger in the memory. Jack Grealish ran himself into the ground and into Villa history that evening, even if he never pulls on a Villa shirt again.

Oh. Juventus.

Congratulations to the Old Lady of Italy on picking up her ninth consecutive title. Not bad for a senior citizen. And it seems that in the process we’ve finally cracked one of the more enduring riddles of modern football: Cristiano Ronaldo is very good at free-kicks, as long as he isn’t the one taking them.

This hasn’t been Juventus’ most dominant season: the defence has been prone to sudden and strange collapses, and with two games to go, the team have been outscored by all three of the teams below them: Inter, Atalanta, and Lazio. Still, they’ve been champions elect for a good long while, as one by one their various competitors have struggled for consistency. Being spectacular is nice; being better is enough.

But even if his team isn’t the most convincing Juventus side we’ve ever seen, this must be a delightful moment for Maurizio Sarri. From part-time coaching and working in a bank at 40, to winning the title at the age of 61, the oldest manager to do so. We’re not sure we can recommend his fitness regime, but it seems to work for him.

Beyond Sarri, and thinking about the bigger picture, there’s something quite chilling about nine in a row. That’s one more than Bayern Munich have just managed, while PSG have taken seven of the last eight. And you’d be surprised if they didn’t all add to their tallies next season. The great leagues of Europe are getting predictable, at least at the top; the aristocracy is becoming ever more entrenched.

IN OTHER NEWS

What a season it’s been on Tyneside.

In the interests of accuracy we should note that for the season as a whole, Shelvey’s six were beaten by Miguel Almirón, who scored eight. Four in 33 league games, and four more in six FA Cup games. What a weird season it’s been on Tyneside.

IN THE CHANNELS

Fun fact: in 2019 Sweet Caroline was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry of the USA, for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”. Who knew there were so many Villa fans in the American government.

HEROES & ZEROES

Hero: Shea Groom

Congrats to Houston Dash in general for winning the NWSL Challenge Cup, but particular praise goes to Shea Groom for this perfectly executed dink around the keeper. Here she comes and — dink — there she goes.

Zero: Keith Stroud

We don’t like to spend too much time criticising referees, since it’s a monstrously difficult job and they get plenty of stick as it is. But, well, sometimes you just wish VAR was there to make everything okay (from 1:20).

COMING UP

After Swansea’s 1-0 victory over Brentford yesterday, it’s Cardiff City and Fulham’s turn to contest a play-off semi-final first leg.

Oh hey, the transfer window’s open. Marcus Foley will be here tomorrow to update you on the millions being shovelled through it.

Football Watford have to reflect after relegation: interim boss Mullins AN HOUR AGO