FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

1 Shearer v Owen

For a few hours yesterday, Twitter had such a high beef content that it was briefly unsuitable for vegetarians. For once, it wasn’t Donald Trump teeing off on Kim Jong-un, Rosie O’Donnell or whichever young congresswoman of colour was featured on Fox News that day. Instead the beef came from two very unlikely sources.

Michael Owen and Alan Shearer scored 70 England goals between them during careers which overlapped pretty significantly, but during that time neither managed to utter a single word of note. Two strikers who traded in a high volume of goals and kept it strictly to that. Which made yesterday’s social media conflagration so absolutely delicious. For a brief moment, they both became genuinely interesting. This is Michael Owen we are talking about: a man who revels in the fact that he has only watched 10 films in his life and whose favourite chocolate bar is a Picnic. Genuinely.

The beef ignited when Shearer responded to quotes from Owen’s book, in which he expressed grave misgivings about his move from Real Madrid to Newcastle United in 2005, describing it as “one of my major regrets”. In the final year of his contract, with Shearer now manager and Newcastle heading for the drop, Owen revealed details of a dispute ahead of the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

" As I left his office that day, he made an insinuation that led me to believe he thought I had half an eye on my next contract. I’m not stupid – we both knew I was out of contract in a few weeks. It wasn’t until three months later, I discovered that Alan Shearer was apparently seething with me. Not only that, it transpired that he was telling anyone who’d listen what he thought of me. "

And Shearer wasn’t afraid to do just that again on Tuesday.

Which provoked a totally uncharacteristic but brutally savage response from Owen:

And he followed up with this:

Perhaps the funniest incident, though, was the attempt of Times big dog Henry Winter to try and defuse the row. And the remarkable insinuation that, like a good scrap on the pitch, this electrifying exchange, wasn’t what people wanted to see, when in fact it was exactly what people wanted to see.

There you have it. The iconic image of a society in terminal disrepair this morning isn’t Jacob Rees-Mogg reclining on a bench at the House of Commons: it’s Michael Owen giving it large on the timeline. Maybe this country really is in trouble.

2. Big Weng’s World Cup dream

Get ready people: beautifully constructed press conference meditations on life and love, and some ropey defensive organisation, could be coming to World Cup 2022. For Arsene Wenger has now publicly alerted the globe that he is looking for a job which takes him to the winter finals in Qatar. No big plans for Christmas that year then, clearly.

"I could see myself working for a team,” he said on BeIn Sports yesterday. “I will have enough time (and) distance with my last job (to give me perspective), and I would not be against that.

Video - 'I always wanted to go to the World Cups' - Wenger interested in 2022 role 01:05

“It will be interesting to see how they develop, but overall I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football. Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood, in Qatar in three years’ time."

All The Warm-Up would add is that football is richer with an idealist like Wenger involved in it. Someone, somewhere, get him to the World Cup.

3. Barnes questions Sancho claims

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (L) and England's midfielder Jadon Sancho (2L) attend an England team training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-TrentGetty Images

Racism, sadly, is never far from the news agenda at the moment and yesterday saw former England winger John Barnes take Jason Sancho to task for his reaction to the latest glut of incidents to befoul the game.

Waking after a succession of players had been targeted with racist abuse, including fellow England men Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford - and notably Romelu Lukaku during his short time in Italy, Sancho said:

“I personally think that it just has to stop. No player wants to play football and have abuse like that. It puts the confidence down in players and the love of the sport will go very soon if it doesn’t stop. Everyone should be happy and do what they are doing without receiving racial abuse. I don’t think it is social media.”

Video - Real Madrid’s ‘unfinished revolution’ could end in tears – Euro Papers 01:19

Which drew a forthright response from Barnes.

" Jadon said he will fall out of love with football, let him give up football," Barnes told talkSPORT. Let him go into the real world as a young black man, without education, without playing football. Then he will see what it is really like to be a black man being racially abused, what real discrimination is about. I heard he signed a nice new contract. Is he ready to give up that contract because he is falling out of love with football? I don't think so. "

The Warm-Up isn’t qualified to offer any analysis beyond this point.

IN OTHER NEWS

Niiiiice.

HEROES AND ZEROES

Hero: England’s Georgia Stanway

For scoring an absolute biff in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway.

Zero: England’s Phil Neville

For continuing his campaign of self-aggrandisement again. Speaking after making the shortlist for the FIFA coach of the year award, he said:

" I have a vision that nobody else has. I’ve got bravery that no other coach has probably had. So, do you know what? Thank your lucky stars. I’m here. I’m here to stay. And I’m going to continue to keep improving. I’ve got a long way to go but I think with the set of players we’ve got and with my philosophy, I think we can go a long way. I live and breathe it. "

RETRO CORNER

And remembering a time when Michael Owen wasn't all sassy put-downs on social media.

COMING UP

