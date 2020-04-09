The Warm-Up: Premier League players take on the coronavirus

THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

#PlayersTogether

Everybody’s coping with their enforced home time in different ways. Some have been baking bread. Others have been spending time with the Duolingo owl. But Jordan Henderson, ever busy even when he’s got nothing to do, is spear-heading an initiative of more than 150 Premier League footballers together to donate money to the NHS.

The inevitably-named Hashtag Players Together initiative will, according to a statement released by Henderson and the rest, create “a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money where it’s needed most in this COVID-19 crisis”, to support “those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need.”

The initiative sits apart from “any other club and league conversations”, and there’s a list of those confirmed as backing it here, if you want to inform your next customised shirt search. According to the Mirror, the details were finalised over the Premier League captains’ Whatsapp group chat, perhaps the most committed and hard-working group chat in the world. Those armbands turned out to be good for something after all.

The initiative was, inevitably, greeted warmly by Conservative minister for health Matt Hancock, who last week publicly called on footballers to play their part. We await his call for hedge fund managers, airline owners, and other egregiously minted Conservative party donors to do likewise. We’re also waiting to hear why a publicly funded health service needs extraordinary donations from footballers in the first place.

And Matt, we’ve got time to wait. Just us and the bread here. Rising and proving. Proving and rising. And that damned owl. Oh, how we hate him.

Vote! Vote! Vote!

An intriguing experiment in democracy from north of the border. The Scottish Professional Football League will be voting on whether to cancel, in principle, the remaining fixtures of the leagues below the Scottish Premiership.

If passed, then the tables would be frozen as they are, and relegation and promotion would be determined accordingly. While an appealing idea in its simplicity and safety, there would obviously be some losers. Partick Thistle, for example, are two points adrift at the bottom of the Championship with a game in hand over Queen of the South.

Partick are understandably unhappy about this, but the SPFL reckon this means they can get prize money out to struggling clubs sooner. And perhaps the result of the vote, due Friday, will serve as an indicator about how clubs are feeling about the prospect of cancellation in general.

The public line everywhere is: we’ll get the season done, somehow. Time to see how that line is holding.

As for the Premiership, according to the Guardian’s information the clubs will vote to complete the season by awarding each team their average points per game for the remaining fixtures. That would relegate Hearts, see Celtic crowned champions, and leave the rest of the table basically as-is. But any decision on that is going to have to wait until Uefa’s deadline of April 23.

José Mourinho is sorry

Tottenham’s manager is having a pretty chaotic lockdown. One week he’s handing out groceries and accepting compliments; the next he’s leading a training session on Hadley Common and everybody’s shaking their heads.

Anyway, after the session that shouldn’t have been, Mourinho has acknowledged his error and apologised. “I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household. It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

Rumours that Mourinho is set to formally adopt Ndombele, in order to get him into his household and so torment him further, have been made up just then by the Warm-Up. Sorry.

But in the spirit of taking the positives, at least nobody’s ever going to question Tanguy Nomdbele’s commitment again. Training through injury is one thing. But training through a world-shaking pandemic? Makes the running-through-a-brick-wall lads look like lazy dilettantes.

(A reminder, however, that running through a brick wall is really stupid, and going outside unnecessarily at the moment perhaps even more so. Stay at home, kids. Get some bread going.)

IN OTHER NEWS

Here’s Marcus Rashford talking to Jake Humphrey and Rio Ferdinand about his favourite Manchester United player. Spoiler: it’s not Ferdinand. We include this here not just because Rashford’s a lovely lad, but as an illustration of a problem that all of us are struggling with at the moment: trying to tell jokes on video calls.

It seems that even the gentlest footballing banter can suffer from that tiny moment of silence, where you can’t tell whether the other people in the chat aren’t laughing at your joke because of the delay, or whether some gremlin in the internet has made off with your punchline, or whether you’re just not funny. The rhythm of comedy is suffering. The world is a strange and stilted place.

RETRO CORNER

With the news that Jimmy Greaves is unwell in hospital — awaiting test results; it’s not the coronavirus — there’s no better time to remind yourself just how ridiculously good and how thrillingly precise he was. He scored all kinds of goals, of course, but his career was defined by his long love affair with that little area just inside the post, just beyond the keeper’s reach.

HAT TIP

Kudos to the Guardian for really leaning into the whole nostalgia business, and serving up minute-by-minute reports of both FA Cup semi-finals from 1990, which happened 30 years ago yesterday. No spoilers for the results, but there were A Lot Of Goals when Crystal Palace played Liverpool, and Almost As Many Goals when Manchester United played Oldham Athletic.

" Alex Ferguson has gambled big-time by picking both Neil Webb and Bryan Robson. Webb has started only one league game since August. Robson hasn’t played any first-team football since Christmas. Oldham make one change from their defeat at Leicester in the week, with Jon Hallworth replacing Andy Rhodes in net. "

COMING UP

Going to leave the Warm-Up baton here, spritz it with bleach, and stand well back while it’s collected by … oh hey, it’s Andi Thomas again. Weird.