The Warm-Up: Premier League told to sort itself out over VAR

Some actual football news?!

The Warm-Up can dimly remember a time, some decades ago, when the most important issue in English football wasn’t the raging pandemic standing on the neck of society. Strange as it may seem, we all used to get really upset about … video assistant referees? Ah, to be distracted by such trifling matters now.

But even while nothing’s happening, VAR is happening. The International Football Association Board — the rules makers, breakers, and tweakers — have issued a circular setting out the changes to the rules coming for the 2020/21 season, should such a thing ever happen. Nothing too complicated: some adjustments to handball, some new and exciting policies on encroachment at penalty kicks. Oh, and this:

" The members […] acknowledged that there had been some inconsistency amongst high profile competition organisers in the application of the VAR protocol as defined in the Laws of the Game. However, recent communication from these competition organisers signalled a positive shift towards the universal application of the protocol from next season. "

Which is as close as an august body such as IFAB will ever get to writing: “For God’s sake, England, there’s a pitchside monitor right there. Use the bloody thing next time!” In practical terms, the law has been strengthened slightly; the word “often” has been removed, and it now reads: “where a reviewable incident is subjective, the expectation is that the referee will undertake an ‘on-field review’.”

It’s the pitchside monitors we feel sorry for.

The other intriguing note in the circular is that leagues currently suspended thanks to the coronavirus “have the option of completing the competition using the Laws of the Game 2019/20 or adopting the Laws of the Game 2020/21.” Which raises the delicious possibility of a league title decided by a rule that was ever-so-slightly different at the start of the season. And won’t that be fun?

56 … that’s the magic number.

Finally, some hard data. The Football League’s brain trust have tapped on their calculators, rattled their abaci, carried the seven … and come up with a number. 56. That’s how many days they will need to complete the Championship, League One, and League Two seasons.

All behind closed doors, of course. To begin at some unspecified time in the future, once it’s safe for groups of young athletes to gather together and kick lumps out of one another. The EFL’s letter reckons May 16 is the earliest training could get going, but warns that it could be later.

That 56-day period includes the play-offs, but not, as far as the Warm-Up can tell, time for “pre-season” training. Assuming that mid-May is a reasonable time to start training again (which is far from certain), and allowing a couple of weeks for players to get some sharpness back (which doesn’t quite seem enough), that gives us an end date of [counts on fingers] late July?

Hey, it’s something to aim for. But the Warm-Up suspects that at the very least, it might lead to a delay in getting 2020/21 going. Those swanky hotels aren’t going to visit themselves.

Vote! Vote! Vote!

Further down the English pyramid, confusion reigns in the National League. Next week clubs from all three divisions (the National League proper, plus the North and South divisions that feed into it) will vote on whether or not to cancel the season. Which isn’t too confusing.

However, should the motion pass, there will then be further voting to decide the outcomes of the seasons. Since non-league football is generally more prone to postponements than the professional game, the number of games left varies wildly: Stockport have seven National League games to play, while Gloucester City, in the National League North, have 12.

But the really exciting part is this: the National League are recommending to the clubs that they vote for suspension, and then for some kind of resolution, without actually setting out what kind of resolution they would be voting for.

Will the tables be frozen as they are, and to hell with the games played? or will points be handed out according to the rate at which teams were picking them up, moving everybody around. Enticingly, playoffs “remain a possibility”, which only adds to the sense of chaos. Apparently this has provoked “bafflement”, and you can absolutely see why.

We trust that the National League will have picked an option by the time the actual vote is held, at some point next week. But they’ve rather made themselves hostages to fortune, here. It’s going to have to be a pretty good option, since they’ve already recommended it.

It’s been 13 years since Manchester United mounted one of the most convincing second-leg comebacks in history, overturning a 2-1 defeat by scoring seven — seven! — at home. Poor Roma. Ripped to absolute shreds by Alan Smith and Michael Carrick. Look at Daniele de Rossi’s face, after scoring one of the goals of his career.

Over on the Guardian, Burnley’s Ben Mee gives some insight into how the Premier League captain’s pulled the league behind the #PlayersTogether initiative. He also takes a moment to scold Matt Hancock.

" From the moment Jordan called me, the Premier League captains have worked tirelessly to ensure we could get #PlayersTogether in place in such a short time. There has been great collective urgency to help in any way possible, while at the same time ensuring our funds are directed to the places that are most needed. "

