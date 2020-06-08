The Warm-Up: Robert Lewandowski is absolutely ridiculous

The German title and the Timo Werner transfer are moving slowly towards completion

MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Bayern motor on

Football Time running out for Bremen's Bundesliga survival bid 34 MINUTES AGO

Remind us, should the situation ever come up, never to play Mario Kart against Bayern Munich. Because it seems like every week we look at the fixture list and think “Ooh, there’s a banana skin there”. And every week they glide serenely past without even leaving the racing line.

This week it was a trip to Bayer Leverkusen, who are pushing for the Champions League and are playing some lovely football. And they even took the lead! For, er, twenty minutes. And then Bayern scored four.

But if the title race is becoming a procession, there’s still the question of just how many goals Robert Lewandowski is going to end up with. Bayern’s no.9 seems to be getting better as he gets older, which doesn’t seem fair. Thomas Muller will get the assist but the real hero here is Leon Goretzka, who gets the hell out of the way. He knows his place.

That takes Lewandowski to 44 for the season, his best ever return. 30 of those have come in the league, equalling his previous Bundesliga best. And he still has six games to go, plus whatever happens with the Champions League. If he keeps going at this rate he’ll end up with 50 from a disrupted campaign; he’ll have negotiated a plague stoppage to post Messi-esque numbers. Not bad going for a 31 year old.

A tremendous achievement for him, of course, and he’s three goals clear in the race for the European Golden Shoe. But Bayern’s seven-point gap is looking increasingly like a done deal. Football is a wonderful game in many respects. But it could really do with a blue shell.

Waiting for Timo

Timo Werner update: there is no Timo Werner update. Well, unless you really, really want to read as much as you can into what Red Bull Leipzig’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff had to say before their game against Paderborn.

We haven’t had an exchange with Chelsea yet. So far, Timo Werner has not drawn the clause, nor has a club sent a transfer contract. We have nothing to report and do not take part in the daily speculation.

Well, fine. Be like that.

Anyway, Werner didn’t injure himself seriously and didn’t reveal a t-shirt reading “Get stuffed, Peter Osgood”, so we can assume the transfer is still going to happen. He did get himself a cute assist, however, as Leipzig unpicked Paderborn’s defence on their way to a 1-1 draw. Hey, maybe Frank Lampard is planning to play him with Tammy Abraham. Wouldn’t that be fun?

Manchester City vs. Uefa

Big, big, big week for Manchester City coming up. Today they begin their appeal against their ban from next season’s Champions League, an appeal that is going to have pretty far-reaching consequences whatever happens.

If they fail? then fifth place in the Premier League will get a Champions League spot. Manchester United sit there at the moment and haven’t looked much like nicking fourth, but whoever gets it, gets a huge pile of cash and a nice leg up in the transfer market.

Anybody with the money to buy City players gets a boost as well, as that glittering squad will have to reckon with spending two years out of the biggest big time. You can already sense Florentino Perez reaching for his biggest chequebook and fanciest special pen.

Success might be even more seismic. We’re not going to try to predict the consequences of Uefa turning out to be unable to enforce its own rules, but we’re guessing it won’t be pretty. The future of elite football is up for grabs here. Just a pity it’s up for grabs in a courtroom. And that we won’t get the verdict until the summer. Oh CAS! You teases!

IN OTHER NEWS

We’d like to thank Mason Mount for this. Whatever it is.

HAT TIP

Well worth reading David Hytner’s interview with Watford’s Andre Gray in the Guardian, about the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the USA and the rest of the world.

I can’t even count how many times I’ve been pulled over. I can’t count how many times I’ve gone to a club and not got in, how many times a security guard has followed me round a shop. I can’t count how many times that somebody has asked me if I’m a footballer because I’ve come out of a nice car. Look, at the end of the day, I’m three people in this country. And that’s either a footballer, a rapper or a drug dealer. These are the facts.

RETRO CORNER

Happy 50th birthday (er, yesterday) to that time Brazil humped a hopeful ball into the channel, then stuck the cross in for the big man, only for the keeper to get across in time.

It does seem odd, from 2020, to see Gordon Banks make a save like that and then not get immediately mobbed by the entire defence. If that happened now they’d be chairing him around the box for five full minutes while he clapped and shouted “Defending! Corner! Goalkeeper noises!”

COMING UP

All about the 2.Bundesliga this evening, as Hamburger SV continue their push for promotion. Holstein Kiel will be asking the questions.

Here tomorrow with a big slice of warm Tuesday straight from the oven, Marcus Foley.

Football Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend AN HOUR AGO