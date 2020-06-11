Playing the Liverpool derby in Liverpool? Whatever will they think of next?

THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

Staying home

Good news for football fans in general. Excellent news for Liverpool fans. Arguably mixed news for Everton fans, depending on what happens. This season’s second Merseyside derby, at which Liverpool could possibly win the league, will take place at Goodison Park.

For a while there it looked like the football authorities were going to come to the same old conclusion: that football fans cannot be trusted. That if Liverpool were to play and win the title in Liverpool, then moments later the streets would be full of jubilant red-clad disease vectors, enthusiastically coughing all over one another.

At one point, per reports, the game was going to be held in Southampton. Southampton. Apart from anything else, we’re not sure playing a game fans can’t attend a couple of hundred miles away would make much difference. From the street, a building with Jordan Henderson inside it looks much the same as one without.

Anyway, reason and trust have prevailed.

The Warm-Up agrees: this is news to be welcomed. Partly because we believe the vast majority of football fans are empathic and considerate human beings that understand community and the responsibilities of mutual care, and it’s imperative that decision-making authorities acknowledge this. And partly because if we’re wrong, then having written all that we’re going to look pretty silly as and when Liverpool do roll across the line.

Bayern march on

We had a weird old game in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday evening. For 45 minutes, Eintracht Frankfurt were passive to the point of absence, playing defensively but not actually doing much defending. Bayern Munich scored one and could have had five; Robert Lewandowski missed from about six inches.

And then — it’s a game of two halves, you know — Frankfurt woke up. For much of the second half Bayern were hanging on, as their opponents set about creating chances and having the odd sneaky kick. The equaliser came on the hour, and with it a certain amount of panic.

Obviously, Bayern won in the end. Obviously, Lewandowski scored the winner: his 45th for the season. The universe has certain rules and they must be obeyed. But hey, we could have had a stroll and we got a cup tie. Nice how things work out.

And now for the second half …

As a little appetiser for the full return of Spanish football this evening, last night Rayo Vallecano won what must surely be the longest game of professional football in history. They kicked off against Albacete on 15 December, but were taken from the field at half-time by the referee following chanting from the Vallecano fans.

In a neat inversion of the usual form, they were accusing one of the players of being a racist. Apparently that gets a game suspended much quicker than the opposite. But before the fallout from that could fall out properly, events were rather overtaken by Events.

Six months later, the second half. Rayo prevailed thanks to a peach from Luis Advíncula, while Albacete paid the price for Eddy Silvestre’s first-half dismissal last year. Interestingly, the rules of football mean that Silvestre has been sat in the showers for 178 days, and is now the cleanest, wrinkliest man to have ever lived.

IN OTHER NEWS

Bloody hell, Júnior Tavares. You can almost hear the ball cackling as it flies through the air.

HAT TIP

Elsewhere on Eurosport today, Scott Murray looks back at Euro 2000, one of the greatest international tournaments of football’s modern era. Incidentally, Euro 2020 was supposed to be kicking off tomorrow. We’re fine. We’re okay. We’re fine.

To be scrupulously fair, England really did look like potential champions for the first 18 minutes of their Euro 2000 campaign. A mere 169 seconds of their opening game against Portugal had elapsed when David Beckham whipped in one of his right-wing worldies and Paul Scholes flashed a header off the underside of the crossbar. On 18 minutes, Beckham set up another for Steve McManaman. Keegan, never capable of hiding his feelings and playing it cool, let a sunny grin crack across his elated face. Too soon.

RETRO CORNER

And since we’re doing Euro nostalgia, here’s brief highlights of the 1976 final, where Antonin Panenka wrote his name into immortality. Watch as the coolest, calmest man in the stadium, having taken the coolest, calmest penalty in football history, nearly runs directly into a post in celebration.

COMING UP

We’d like to thank the Spanish authorities for restarting La Liga with Sevilla vs. Real Betis, because derbies are games that justify themselves, regardless of the league table. And that’s good, because after all these weeks we’ve completely forgotten what the La Liga table looks like.

Here tomorrow to bring you a broad selection of marmalade-based jokes, it’ll be Tom Adams.

