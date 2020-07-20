The Warm-Up: The sorcerer’s apprentice helps set up all-London final

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during the FA Cup Semi Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on July 18, 2020 in London, England.

Mikel Arteta turned the tables on Pep Guardiola in the FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Manchester City while David de Gea’s troubles continued as Manchester United lost to Chelsea.

MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

The sorcerer’s apprentice

Serie A Gennaro Gattuso: This isn't football; Antonio Conte slams 'insane' Inter fixture list 2 HOURS AGO

Arsenal, eh? Those cheeky scamps. Just when you think you’ve got them pegged as a total mess, they turn around and beat the two best teams in the country, back to back. And unlike Liverpool, Manchester City weren’t playing with the mother, father, and extended family of hangovers.

Figurative hangovers, we should stress. We’re sure nobody had actually been drinking.

But this was City, in a semi-final, in a tournament that Pep Guardiola would have quite liked to win, given how badly the league went. And Arsenal, to general surprise, defended stoutly and attacked with lethal precision. The first goal in particular was a lovely piece of work: sustained patience at the back, then a quick and merciless rat-a-tat up the pitch and into the net. Almost City-esque, in fact.

Afterwards, David Luiz had some choice words for anybody that might have said anything cruel about his defending, or his team’s defence.

A lot of criticism of me … we can say that. It’s part of football. I understood during my career that football is about survival. Every day you’re going to defend your team and the other people are going to support different teams. So it’s about surviving. It’s what I did. I was working hard every single day after my mistakes. I took the blame. I was mature enough to understand that and I was humble to work more for the team.

Call the Warm-Up superstitious if you like, but we might have waited until after the final to make the big call about surviving. Just in case, like.

Henderson’s relish as De Gea slips up again

Football is a delightfully flexible game, and you can make it as complicated or as simple, important or meaningless as you like. Perhaps Manchester United’s defeat to Chelsea in the other FA Cup semi-final indicates a rotten defence led by an overpriced inadequate, a manager out-managed, a dreadful lack of depth in the squad. Perhaps it foretells doom, or at least some heavy spending.

Or perhaps it indicates nothing more than two days less time to recover than Chelsea, and a keeper turning into gas at unfortunate moments.

That keeper, though … David de Gea is, in one sense, unfortunate, in that every error he makes is exacerbated by the memory of how stupidly good he was at his best. We all shrink in the shadow of our better selves. But the errors are coming with concerning frequency, and have been for a while. It’s starting to look like a pattern. A Fernando Torres-like pattern.

As for Chelsea, they were better organised, sharper, and thoroughly deserved their victory. But no trophy, however historic, is going to come close to this glorious slice of statistical oddness. Give everybody involved a medal immediately.

No longer making plans for Nigel

Clever stuff from the people in charge at Watford. If you’re going to sack Nigel Pearson, do it while social distancing is still in place, so you don’t actually have to be in the same room as him. This is a man who fights wild dogs on his holidays. Get it done by email.

“In these unprecedented times …”

Watford aren’t saying why they’ve fired the manager who has overseen their clamber out of the relegation zone. In fact they aren’t saying much at all — the club’s statement runs to exactly 50 words:

Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect. Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of Interim Head Coach for the Hornets’ final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season. There will be no further club comment.

Perhaps losing 3-1 to David Moyes’ West Ham amounts to a sacking offence in itself. The Athletic (£) are reporting that Pearson and the club’s owner, Gino Pozzo, had “a heated exchange of views” after that game, which never ends well. They also suggest Pearson was ultimately sacked for picking Tom Cleverley, which seems a little cruel.

Anyway, best of luck to the Mullins-Stack combo in their last two games, against [checks notes] Manchester City and Liverpool? Oh wow. One win for Villa or Bournemouth, and they’ll need a new manager trampoline.

IN OTHER NEWS

Anders Lindegaard may have lost out to De Gea for United’s no. 1 spot. But if we needed a goalkeeper to score a meaty header, we know who we’d call.

IN THE CHANNELS

This tweet, we’re confident in saying, has been sitting in Leeds United’s Twitter drafts since the moment the fixture list threw up Derby at the end of the season. Just as well they got promotion sorted last week, then: imagine if they’d fired this off with the league still in play, then fluffed it.

ZEROES & HEROES

Zero: Brad James

A big day for Brad James, who tends net for Gateshead in the National League North. It’s the play-off semi-final, and he’s minding his own business as the second half kicks off, when all of a sudden:

Sure, it’s a lovely hit, but that’s never a nice place for a goalkeeper to end up. However …

Hero: Brad James

… not one, not two, but three saves in the penalty shootout saw Gateshead through to the final. The wheel of fortune turns and turns again, and men are cast down and raised up. Get on it, Hollywood.

COMING UP

The big game of the day is Juventus vs. Lazio: if the champions slip up, then the race for Serie A remains just about alive. In the Premier League Brighton play Newcastle, Sheffield United play Everton, and Wolves take on Crystal Palace.

Marcus Foley will be here tomorrow to bring you every angle on Juventus’ soft penalty and Lazio’s three red cards.

Football Emery has pre-contract deal to coach Villarreal - reports 2 HOURS AGO