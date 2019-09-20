The Warm-Up: The teenage saviours of the Europa League

FRIDAY'S BIG HEADLINES

1. Teenage kicks

Remarkably similar in structure, form and intent, even featuring some of the same characters, yet somehow ultimately unsatisfying, the Europa League is very much the First Dates Hotel of the European football world. Yeah sure, Fred’s there cracking borderline inappropriate jokes and everyone’s basically trying to get some action just like the normal First Dates, but if you’ve been watching the real thing are you really going to find that extra evening for the sub-par spin off?

Even the Europa League itself had a knowing nod to the unfavourable nature of the dynamic it shares with big brother the Champions League prior to the group stage starting on Thursday, in a self-deprecating video released on social media.

And yet, just as The Warm-Up was sharpening its pencil (well, unenthusiastically opening another note on its phone at least) and readying to declare this whole competition a waste of time and effort, up popped two teenagers to upend that whole premise.

First, in a stirring 3-0 win away at Eintracht Frankfurt, which went someway to expunging a miserable draw with Watford at the weekend, Arsenal’s best player was the brilliant Bukayo Saka. Still only 18, the forward scored his first goal for the club, set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a gorgeous assist and generally ran the show, ensuring the match had a higher nutmeg content than bechamel sauce.

They are pretty excited about Saka at Arsenal ever since his emergence in the fringe competitions last season and the England Under-19 international was given a glowing appraisal by Martin Keown last night.

“They toil away, trying to get young players in and they’ve found one in Saka,” he said. “You think of the way Pepe is playing at the minute, they paid £72million for him and this kid looked better than him tonight. When Saka gets the ball [for the second goal], it shows composure, he’s passing it into the goal, it’s a beautiful finish. To think he’s 18 years of age."

A couple of hours later, an even younger forward was leaving his own mark on the competition as 17-year-old Mason Greenwood became Manchester United’s youngest ever scorer in European competition with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at home to Astana, pushing Marcus Rashford and George Best into second and third place on that particular list.

The quotes from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Greenwood being “one of the best finishers I’ve seen” seemed a touch overblown in the week but the comparisons which have been made intermittently between the youngster and Robin van Persie were clearly not as he went left, then shifted onto his right while dragging the ball past his marker and lashed a finish between the keeper’s legs. It couldn’t have been more Van Persie-esque if it had come with a Dutch accent and a request to join the club’s biggest rivals.

“If you just get Mason in the box you know something is going to happen,” Solskjær said. “He might not play in the next game but he’ll be important for us this season. He’ll get his minutes.” Primarily, you suspect, in the Europa League. And when you see grand old English clubs illuminated by the brilliance of teenage talents, you can just about make out a bright future for this largely unloved competition.

2. Hudson-Odoi signs on

And now to another resplendent young English talent, the 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi, who yesterday signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea worth a reported £120,000-per week. (Yes it’s a hell of a lot of money for a teenager and yes, football wages are totally out of control. But that’s just how things are so we will skip that particular response).

Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request last season after Bayern Munich had an offer of £35m turned down by Chelsea but the appointment of Frank Lampard has understandably given him renewed confidence that he will be a regular starter this season. With Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount both excelling so far in the Premier League, it is no vain hope.

“It's been a long wait but it's done now and I'm really happy about that," Hudson-Odoi said. "I've been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at. I'm delighted everything has been agreed and now I'm just looking forward to properly getting back."

3. Beardsley hit with huge ban

Yesterday, former England international and ex-Newcastle coach Peter Beardsley was given a 32-week ban from football after an FA panel found he had made racist comments on three occasions when working with young players at the club, including calling one black player a “monkey”.

Beardsley, who was sacked by Newcastle earlier this year following an internal investigation, will also receive education on the subject. The panel concluded: “We are satisfied that Mr Beardsley is not a racist in the sense of being ill-disposed to persons on grounds of their race or ethnicity. He is now 58 years of age. It is also relevant that he has not had the benefit of training and education about offensive racist remarks and the importance of not making them."

Let’s give the final word here to Kick It Out:

“Beardsley's career in football has no relevance to this case - calling black players monkeys, comparing black players to apes and questioning their true age are all horrific racial stereotypes. Punishment and education is the only way to deal with these matters."

IN OTHER NEWS

Marcos Rojo. Doing a Rabona.

IN THE CHANNELS

Loris Karius. Being Loris Karius.

(Thank you, BT Sport, for your services to easy Friday-morning content)

RETRO CORNER

The Warm-Up has to admit it has been sickened to read some of the reaction to the retirement of Dimitar Berbatov yesterday. The nauseating sight of fans from all around the world trying to launder his reputation and depict him as some kind of ‘cool’ figure leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

Are we all forgetting he did this??

Okay, okay, he was pretty damn good.

COMING UP

Friday night football returns and it’s a South Coast Derby as Southampton host Bournemouth!

Marcus Foley will be responding forcefully on Dimitar Berbatov’s behalf when he takes on Monday’s Warm-Up.