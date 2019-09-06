The Warm-Up: The true FIFPro World 11 and a beautiful own goal

FRIDAY’S BIG STORIES

El Clasico's dominance over?

Here's a quick guide to picking your team for the FIFPro World 11: scroll down the nominations, select as many players from Barcelona and Real Madrid as possible, return to sender. Marcelo, a left-back with apathy for defending? Sergio Ramos, a man solely responsible for wrecking Real's European dream? Jordi Alba, man of the match (for the other team) in that semi-final against Liverpool? All in the 55-strong shortlist. All expecting to be picked. Again.

We can only pray that the 23,000 professional footballers who voted have finally realised they can vote for players from outside El Clasico. Like, we don't know, the actual best players from last season? This lot, effectively:

GK: Allison (Liverpool)

Allison (Liverpool) DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool) MID: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Frenkie De Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Frenkie De Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Eden Hazard (Chelsea) FW: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

The signs are positive that it might happen. TEN players from the two Spanish giants were picked in 2016, eight in 2017, then six in 2016. All of you maths lovers will know what (hopefully) comes next.

Video - WATCH - Eric Cantona's incredible speech at the Champions League draw 01:38

Euro 2020 qualifying best bits

A message to all nations who believe qualifying for major tournaments is beyond them: Ireland’s squad is woeful and they sit top of Group D in the race to reach Euro 2020.

They don’t possess a single player who would interest the top-half of the Premier League – sorry, Shane Duffy, not even you – and yet they continue to defy the odds. Their latest decent result came on Thursday night, a gutsy 1-1 draw with Switzerland courtesy of David McGoldrick’s late header.

Elsewhere, Kepa Arrizabalaga made a heroic save to deny Romania a famous point against Spain, while Christian Eriksen struck twice (both penalties) as Denmark won 6-0 in Gibraltar.

One of the great own goals

Attention wasn’t only on Euro 2020 qualification. Oh no. The hipster/gambling addicts among you will have also been aware of Northern Ireland’s tasty friendly with Luxembourg.

The game finished 1-0, with Luxembourg’s Kevin Malget grabbing the headlines. For all the wrong reasons:

IN THE CHANNELS

Let’s have a day off from the usual drivel of football Twitter and dive into the world of nature instead. Irrelevant and amazing in equal measure:

RETRO CORNER

Happy September 6... aka Rene Higuita Day.

HAT-TIP

" When Everton arrived at Grêmio in 2012, he was a 16-year-old who wanted to be a footballer. He is now a Brazil striker who has won the Copa América on home soil and finished as the joint top scorer in the tournament. That is our biggest trophy, says Francesco Barletta, the director of the Grêmio academy as he sits in his cold, slightly bare office on the outskirts of Porto Alegre. We don’t play to win, we play to develop. When the players get to this level, it is a source of joy for us. "

Joshua Law and Tom Sanderson dive into the Gremio academy for the Guardian. It’s got two authors so it must be good.

COMING UP

Germany v Netherlands in Euro 2020 qualifying, kick-off at 19:45. No introduction needed.

Marcus Foley is here on Monday. No introduction needed.