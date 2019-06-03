The Warm-Up: This really could be just the start for Liverpool

MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

New contract for Klopp after Liverpool win it all

The good news for Liverpool after Saturday’s Champions League victory is that they have somewhere to go. Very often in these situations winning Europe’s ultimate prize would be the culmination of any team’s ambitions, the end point that brings glory and happiness but feels like the end of an era. After winning the big pot, where do you get your motivation to do more?

In Liverpool’s case, it’s the sense that this is just the start. They have a relatively young team who you think is still not quite playing at the limits of its potential, with youngsters already in the team and a stack more to come through, plus superstars not quite at their ‘peak’ age, this team can go on and on. They still have the Premier League to win, after all.

Said Virgil van Dijk as the glorious celebrations continued on Sunday:

" This is just the start. It’s not like we’re going away. In July we start again. We’re going to try everything we can to be challenging for the title, challenging for the Champions League but also for the cups. We definitely want to have these nights more often but it’s not easy and the only thing to do is keep believing, keep working hard and stay humble. It’s a great age group of players. We have players here who can be playing for the next, hopefully, three to four years together at least. "

With all that in mind, it’s not really a surprise that several reports suggest this morning that the club want to extend Jurgen Klopp’s contract and give him a chunky payrise, reward enough for achievements already secured and ones they hope will be to come. What else could this Liverpool team do? A lot, you suspect, and what’s more it will be a lot of fun watching them do so.

But what of Tottenham…?

Spurs, on the other hand, are at something of a crossroads. As opposed to Liverpool you get the sense they actually have reached the limit of their potential, and while you’d hesitate to say they were lucky to get to the final, you wouldn’t think this set of players could do so again.

They, of course, badly need some new blood, fresh players to plug the gaping holes in their team and squad, and additionally they need Mauricio Pochettino to stay. Whether he was simply toying with the media is unsure, but at various points over the last few weeks he suggested that he might leave if Tottenham won on Saturday, and also if they lost.

Spurs will take solace in the fact that, if Maurizio Sarri goes to Juventus there isn’t an immediately obvious destination for him right now, but if he’s told that another summer of parsimony and transfer inactivity is ahead, who knows what could happen.

And they do have a very solid base on which to build, at least. Hugo Lloris said after the game at the weekend:

" To bring Tottenham to a Champions League final will never match the feeling of winning it and to lose was painful for everyone. But it is a positive thing [to reach the final] and we have to build from that to take the club to where it wants to go. We cannot throw everything in the bin. It’s been a big step for the club and the only thing we can look to do is come back stronger next season. "

IN OTHER NEWS

On the off chance you haven’t seen this clip of Jordan Henderson and his dad…misty in here, who’s chopping onions etc.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: John Barnes

In truth this applies whatever he’s doing, but hats off to John Barnes and his journey to Madrid on Saturday.

Zero: George Galloway

If you had any doubt at all about what a Grade-A walloper George Galloway is, some naked antisemitism should probably tip the balance. Also, you’ve mispelled Shankly.

RETRO CORNER

On the 22nd anniversary of that physics-defier in Le Tournoi, a brief rebuttal to the popular idea that Roberto Carlos was actually rubbish at free-kicks and that was merely an outlier. Of course, it might just be that these are the only ten he did actually score…but still, good fun.

HAT TIP

" It was just before Christmas in 2013 when Brian Henderson, a retired police officer from Washington, Tyne and Wear, went to have a cyst removed from his neck only to be told it was cancer and that there was no guarantee, as there never is with that cruel, indiscriminate disease, that he would see it off. At first he did not want to tell his son, Jordan, because he was worried about how it might affect the performances of a player, then 23, who was already finding it hard enough to prove he was worthy of succeeding Steven Gerrard at Liverpool. Then, when father and son finally had that dreadful, life‑changing conversation, the 59-year-old decided it would be better for Jordan not to see him while he was undergoing treatment. "

If you occasionally wonder what the point of all this is, it’s worth remembering stories like Jordan Henderson’s dad, as Daniel Taylor in the Guardian writes.

COMING UP

No football of note today, but don’t panic: the Nations League finals begin on Wednesday, the Women’s World Cup is Friday, the Copa America a week after that, the European Under-21s is a week on Sunday, the Africa Cup of Nations a week after that….there’s plenty of football to keep you occupied over the summer, so it’s OK to take a day or two off.