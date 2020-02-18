TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Ol’ Slabhead and the tenuous excuses: Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd

Bring in VAR, they said. More correct decisions will be made, they said. The tedious debates around refereeing will disappear, they said. Like for example when a player kicks an opponent in the groin but the referee misses it, not to worry because VAR will spot it and there won’t be any injustices like that player going on to score a crucial goal later on in the game when he shouldn’t have been on the pitch, they said.

The odd thing about the debate around the decision not to send Harry Maguire off for sinking his studs into Michy Batshuayi’s most delicate region was that everyone immediately pointed to the red card given to Son Heung-min for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger a few months ago, as if we needed a point of comparison to know that hoofing an opponent in the nethers was a red card offence. But you could understand the referee not giving it: he was 30-odd yards away and Batshuayi was probably shielding the worst of the offence, but then the VAR had chance to review the footage, looked carefully at Maguire’s studs disappear into Batshuayi’s ‘personal space’ and decided “nah, that’s fine.”

When asked about the incident afterwards, Maguire gave one of the all-time great excuses, claiming: “I know I caught him. I felt he was going to fall on me, and my natural reaction was to straighten my leg to stop him.” Sensational brass neck there from the big man. It called to mind dozens of people who enter A&E every year having mysteriously found items lodged places they ideally shouldn’t be lodged, claiming the item had got there “by accident”. It’s a million to one shot!

Inevitably, Maguire would go on to contribute a key moment, thumping in an excellent header to make it 2-0 in the second-half, after Anthony Martial’s more delicate but similarly excellent header in the first. Chelsea themselves had their own grapples with VAR, having two goals disallowed by the eye in the sky: one fairly as Olivier Giroud’s foot was offside – in the scheme of these decisions this season as clear as they come – the other not so, as Cesar Azpilicueta was penalised for pushing Brandon Williams despite having been pushed himself by Fred.

Still, fair or not, this was another grim evening for Chelsea, who haven’t won in four and who a few months ago were comfortably clear in the Champions League places, ten points ahead of Manchester United. Now, they have only a one point buffer to fifth, and are only three in front of United.

And as an added quirk from this game, United’s win meant that Liverpool have officially qualified for the 2020/21 Champions League, in February, the day before the 2019/20 Champions League knockout stages start. Just in case you needed another stat or fact to emphasise how dominant Liverpool have been this season.

The Chaaaaaaaaaaaaaampions: IT IS BACK

Look, we know we probably shouldn’t be so easily impressed by such a flashy tournament so transparently designed to appeal to our most base footballing instincts, that this is a cabal of the richest and most powerful clubs in the world and their only real desire is to make as much money from us as possible. But we can’t help ourselves: like a child handed a big bag of sweets after an hour on the naughty step, we’re simply thrilled that the Champions League has returned to entertain us all.

And boy is it back with a bang. Liverpool return to the site of some game or other last season as they face Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano, a tie that does look smashing on paper but actually might be a bit of a dud, given how rampant Liverpool are and how limp Atletico have become.

But even if they’re not what they were, surely we can still rely on Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone to inject some fire into proceedings, to light a torch under this one and spark the whole business up real good? “I have no doubt that that as we look back across all those years [of football] Liverpool will have their place in history, for certain,” Simeone said. “They have qualities, characteristics, that are different to all those teams we have admired: they’re much more direct, much more intense, have much more variety. I feel a great admiration for them.”

Oh.

Still, the other game should be a rasper, as the combined attacking talents of Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard and Angel di Maria meet to face defences who, to say the least, have not exactly been watertight in recent times.

In fact, since the turn of the year Dortmund and PSG have played 19 games between them, games that have produced a whopping 96 goals. Woof.

Cue a staid and disappointing 0-0.

Barcelona set to sign Middlesbrough reserve

There are some silly rules in football, but one of the silliest would seem to be the one in Spain that allows teams to sign players outside the transfer window, if they argue convincingly that they really, really, really need one. The rule itself seems odd in isolation, but when you apply it to the very specific circumstance that it has been today, then it becomes even more absurd.

Barcelona have apparently successfully appealed to the Spanish authorities that because Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are out injured for the foreseeable, they absolutely need another striker. The fact that they sold two forwards in January and that both of those forwards were injured early in the month so they knew perfectly well they would require reinforcements is neither here nor there, but these are the rules and apparently it’s a loophole available to everyone.

The man they have apparently settled on is Martin Braithwaite – not a quantity surveyor from Surbiton, as his name might suggest, but a Danish forward for Leganes who English fans might remember from not being terribly good for Middlesbrough in the Championship a few years ago. Now he’ll be playing for Barcelona. What a world.

The real silliness is that Barcelona can trigger Braithwaite’s release clause – set at €20million (by his parent club Getafe), apparently – to sign him, and there’s absolutely diddly squat that Leganes can do about it. They’re also not allowed to recruit a replacement, so we have the ludicrous situation where a team scrapping against relegation are going to lose a key player, all because a big team effed up their January transfer business so much that they are apparently allowed to plead poverty to the authorities.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Justin Fashanu

Justin Fashanu was treated abominably by football in life, so it’s at least of some small comfort that some 22 years after his death, he will be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame. This doesn’t make up for, well, everything, but at least it’s something.

Zero: Mino Raiola

It’s not so much the sentiment here, but the caps. Why the random capital letters, Mino? As someone pointed out, it’s like he’s having this conversation and Solskjaer backs out of the room at the end, so he has to shout after him.

RETRO CORNER

A very happy birthday to Massimo Taibi, so here’s that famous clip of him. No, no – not that famous clip. This famous clip, of him becoming just the second Serie A goalkeeper to score a goal from open play as he bulleted home this header for Reggina against Udinese in 2001.

HAT TIP

" It was the final day of the January 2011 transfer window and Melwood felt like an airport terminal. Unfamiliar faces appeared with their suitcases, more familiar ones scurried away with their chins nuzzled into the breasts of their jackets trying to escape the vile winds. Liverpool’s squad were due to train but Torres was not going to join them. I had been scheduled to interview him and despite all the indications he was going to be leaving for Chelsea, I was told to turn up as normal and wait "

In the Athletic, Simon Hughes tells the story of how Fernando Torres left Liverpool in 2011.

COMING UP

The Chaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaampions. That’s right baby, it’s back. Loosen up those booing vocal cords Manchester City fans, because Zadok the Priest will be blasting out loud and proud, with a couple of absolute blooting games this evening, as two of Europe’s most exciting attacks come up against two of Europe’s most exciting defences in PSG v Borussia Dortmund, then Liverpool return to the Wanda to face a diminished but still dangerous Atletico Madrid. Choose wisely.

And counting in all of those goals and good fun stuff tomorrow will be your good pal Andi Thomas.