The Warm-Up: When the dignified one is Bale’s agent, there’s trouble

This whole Bale thing is rather undignified, isn’t it?

When the person that seems to have come out of this whole Gareth Bale, will he leave, won’t he leave saga with any sort of dignity is the Welshman’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, you know things have gone south in a significant way. Of course you’ll know that Bale’s proposed move to Jiangsu Suning fell through over the weekend, with Real having apparently decided that they don’t want to sell him after all.

Barnett promptly blamed Real for the whole thing, telling ESPN that the club had changed their minds having done the deal for Bale to leave in the first place, allowing him to get as far as agreeing a deal with the Chinese club only for it to be pulled.

Barnett also told the French press that…

" It’s simple, Zidane doesn’t like Gareth.There’s no relationship between them. There never has been "

An irked Bale then pulled out of Real’s pre-season trip to Munich, unhappy that they had – supposedly – gone back on their word to let him leave.

Good lord what a mess. What an undignified mess. Has a player with four Champions League winner’s medals ever left a club on such bad terms? We know it’s been said before, but Bale could – should – be an icon in Madrid, but instead he’s turned into a story, an irritation, someone that people simply wish would go away.

Uncle Pat calls it a day

So, farewell then, Patrice Evra. Admittedly, the man Paul Pogba calls Uncle Pat hasn’t actually played a game of professional football since making five pretty forgettable appearances for West Ham in 2018, but he announced his retirement from the game on Monday having mulled it over for a year or so.

Evra was not only a brilliant player in his day but a man unafraid of being controversial or, on occasions, an absolute pain. He announced himself to much of the world in Monaco’s run to the 2004 Champions League final, not just for his play but also for a video before their game against Chelsea in which he made the anatomically improbable suggestion that Frank Lampard “suck my p*ssy”.

Over the years he was part (if not the ringleader) of the French squad at the 2010 World Cup who rebelled against Raymond Domenech and was ushered out of Marseille in 2017 after he tried to volley a fan whose pitchside feedback he wasn’t keen on.

But then he does something like this…

…and you forgive him all else.

In an era when footballers are broadly exceedingly bland and have mastered the art of talking a lot while saying nothing, Evra was at least a man with some personality. Even if that personality did manifest itself in some…interesting ways.

Should Liverpool start getting worried?

Of course it would be silly to suggest that the reigning European champions should be worried ahead of the new season, just because they’ve had some iffy results in some pre-season games this summer. Of course it would.

Of course.

Would it?

Liverpool’s record in their friendlies in recent weeks has…not been good. In fact, they’ve lost to Dortmund, Sevilla and Napoli, managing a draw with Sporting. Their season begins at the weekend when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield – arguably another friendly, but it might be handy for them to start…you know…winning some games.

Combine this with the fact that they haven’t signed anyone for the first-team at all this summer, and you could certainly make a case that Liverpool fans should be at least mildly concerned. After the Napoli game, Andy Robertson said:

" It wasn’t good enough. We were miles off it. We were outplayed. At times we looked foolish by not pressing as a team. Jordan Henderson and James Milner pulled us in for a huddle on the pitch and what was said cannot be repeated until after 9pm. It’s not crisis meetings, it’s pre-season. But we can’t get into a habit of losing or drawing. We need to step it up massively. "

For what it’s worth, Jurgen Klopp doesn’t seem that worried.

" I don’t want to find excuses before we play City. But we had a completely different pre-season. We played without six players and to say this must be the statement for us would be completely mad. "

There’s probably no need to be concerned. Probably. But how may adverse results when it really starts to matter will it take for them to genuinely get quite concerned…?

Hero: James Maddison

Well that’s that rumour…erm…poo-pooed.

Zeros: Bury, or the owners of Bury

Has there ever been a more rapid decline in a football club? At the end of last season Bury were celebrating winning promotion after a season in which they had played thrilling football, under a club hero in Ryan Lowe. Now, after the Football League was left unconvinced by their proposals for new ownership, their opening league game of the season has been postponed and there’s every chance they could go out of business. Quite a fall.

" The solution, as Conte saw it, could be found down the sideline in the United dugout at the National Stadium. Romelu Lukaku wore a blue and black training top and left the ground with Inter’s emerald-coloured away shirt, but he remains a United player. Asked if he was frustrated about the lack of progress in closing a deal for the Belgian striker, Conte said: “Frustrated is a big word.” Over the course of his answer, it became clear it was not big enough. "

An interesting season lies ahead for Antonio Conte and Inter. James Horncastle was on their pre-season tour to Singapore to find out what could be in store.

It’s the second leg of the Champions League qualifying second round, and there are a few potentially interesting ties lined up for tonight. FC Basel vs PSV Eindhoven is what we simply must call ‘finely poised’ as the Dutch team take a 3-2 lead into the return.