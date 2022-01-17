For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowsi has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player . It comes after he made Bundesliga history by reaching 40 goals in record-breaking time. He struck 41 times in 29 matches to break Gerd Muller’s previous record of reaching the landmark in 34 games.

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas followed up her Ballon d’Or success by being named The Best FIFA Women’s Player . She scored 18 goals in 31 games for her club, and starred as she helped her team to win the Champions League.

Chelsea took home both coaching awards, with Thomas Tuchel winning the Best Men’s Coach trophy, while Emma Hayes said she was “so shocked” after taking home the trophy for Best Women’s Coach in recognition of leading her team to a domestic treble.

The London club were also represented in the Men’s World XI with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante included, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also featured.

There were places for England players Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright in the Women’s World XI, which also included Marta and Alex Morgan - and, bizarrely, not Putellas.

The Puskas Award for best goal was awarded to Erik Lamela for his audacious rabona in the north London derby for Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a special award for breaking the record for most goals scored in international matches.

Chelsea’s Champions League winning goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was named the top shot-stopper in men's football, while The Best Women's Goalkeeper award went to Lyon's Christiane Endler, who took the prize at the third time of asking.

The Denmark national team and their medical staff won the FIFA Fair Play Award for their response to Christian Eriksen’s collapse during their Euro 2020 match against Finland. Meanwhile, the supporters of both sides won the Fan Award for their emotional reaction and support when the worrying situation was unfolding in Copenhagen.

Christine Sinclair won the Special Award, for breaking the all-time international goalscoring record after finding the net 188 times for Canada.

The Best FIFA Football Awards winners:

Special Award – Christine Sinclair

– Christine Sinclair Best Women’s Goalkeeper – Christiane Endler

– Christiane Endler Best Men’s Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy

– Edouard Mendy Puskas Award – Erik Lamela

– Erik Lamela Fair Play Award – Denmark National Team and Medical Team

– Denmark National Team and Medical Team Best Women’s Coach – Emma Hayes

– Emma Hayes Best Men’s Coach – Thomas Tuchel

– Thomas Tuchel Fan Award – Denmark and Finland Fans

– Denmark and Finland Fans Best Women's Player – Alexia Putellas

– Alexia Putellas Best Men's Player – Robert Lewandowski

– Robert Lewandowski Special Award – Cristiano Ronaldo

Women’s World XI

Christiane Endler (Lyon), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid), Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Marta (Orlando Pride), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)

Men’s World XI

Ginaluigi Donnarumma (PSG), David Alaba (Real Madrid), Reuben Dias (Manchester City), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Jorginho (Chelsea), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lionel Messi (PSG)

