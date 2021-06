Football

'There's a lot of misconceptions' - Ronald de Boer 'proud' to be named Qatar 2022 ambassador

Ronald de Boer says he lept at the chance to be an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after finishing his playing career in the country. He says there's a misconception about the level of interest in football in the region, which he hopes the 2022 World Cup will dispell.

00:01:23, 21 minutes ago