Adriano Galliani, former CEO of AC Milan, has called for a European Super League (ESL) to be formed without English clubs, suggesting that there should be a "Brexit in football".

Ad

English clubs, under pressure after concerted protests from large numbers of fans, were the first to withdraw from the JP Morgan-backed venture, precipitating a near-total abandonment of the project.

Football Ten Hag at Man Utd, the 'real' Messi and are Barca back? - The European Storylines we're watching 05/08/2022 AT 11:02

Galliani, however, believes it is an idea that should be revisited despite widespread criticism from players, managers and governing bodies.

The 78-year-old is a close ally of Silvio Berlusconi, former president of Italy and AC Milan owner, and the pair helped guide Italian club Monza into Serie A for the first time last season.

That elevation into the top tier has emphasised Galliani's belief that the value of television rights in English football has granted the Premier League a financial power that continental clubs cannot match.

'Arrogant, contemptuous' - UEFA president Ceferin applauds defeat of European Super League

"Premier League clubs earn four times more than in Serie A," Galliani explained to Tuttosport.

"Monza get €33m (£28m) from TV rights, and we must give €3m (£2.5m) to Serie B.

"A newly-promoted team in England gets €160m (£135m).

"How can we compete with Nottingham Forest? And how can we stop this tendency of the world economy?

"There should be a Brexit in football too.

"Who could make the British do it and lose four billion a year, plus stadiums that are always full? It must therefore be a real European championship, without the English."

The initial plans for the ESL included Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, but was condemned by both the Football Association (FA) and the Premier League.

The idea retains some prominent supporters, including Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid.

Perez is said to have met with bosses from Barcelona and Juventus, two more clubs believed to still back the plan , recently and the Spanish businessman insists the project remains alive.

European Super League 'not even an idea', say European Club Association

"Of course it is still alive, right now there is a question raised in the Luxembourg Court, there will be a hearing shortly and it will rule on the issues we have raised," Perez said on Spanish TV. "We believe that we have the right, within the European Community, to organise competitions between us, with UEFA.

"We understand that UEFA is a monopoly and in this Europe of 27 [EU member states] a pillar is that of competition."

Transfers Ziyech could be offered Chelsea exit by AC Milan - report 03/07/2022 AT 14:56