'They beat us on attitude' - Jose Mourinho after Dinamo Zagreb knock Spurs out of Europa League

Jose Mourinho did not hold back after Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick, including the winner in extra time, as Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb stunned Tottenham of the English Premier League 3-0 on Thursday to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

00:01:33, 30 minutes ago