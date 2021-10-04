Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has called on any Fiorentina fans who hurled racist abuse at him in the 2-1 Serie A win on Sunday to be banned from stadiums for life.

Posting on social media, Koulibaly said “these subjects have nothing to do with sport. They must be identified and kept out of the stadiums: forever. #NoToRacism.”

Koulibaly also received support from his team-mates, with Victor Osimhen posting: "Speak to your kids, your parents, make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin.”

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who is on loan at Napoli from Fulham, hinted that he may also have been subjected to abuse from the Fiorentina stands.

On Instagram, he said “It's sad to see that in 2021 there are still people who can do this!

“For my part you can insult me and call me a monkey it will not affect the man that I am because I know who I am, I know where I come from, I am a Black man, I am proud to be and that will never change.

“No to racism.”

Last month, AC Milan began legal proceedings after racist abuse was aimed at Tiemoue Bakayoko in their game with Lazio, but it is unclear at this stage whether Napoli will take a similar approach.

