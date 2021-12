Football

'They deserved it' - Diego Simeone praises Real Madrid after Atletico defeat in Madrid derby

Diego Simeone: "Until they scored the first goal it was a very even match with not many chances. Then we saw how Real Madrid can be so clinical. In the second half, we improved and we had some chances. But their goalkeeper saved those chances. Then, they scored after a counter-attack the second goal. They deserved to win."

00:01:28, 44 minutes ago