Football

'They're not red anymore' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains change of banners at Old Trafford

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the team have changed the colour of the banners that are up across Old Trafford. Solskjaer explained that some of the players had said that having red on red across the stadium was a bit confusing when they were trying to find a team-mate on the pitch.

00:00:39, an hour ago