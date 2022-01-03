Thiago Silva has signed a contract extension at Chelsea which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2023.

Ad

Premier League There is no conspiracy against your football team, Luk who’s talking - The Warm-Up 12 HOURS AGO

After putting pen to paper on his new contract, Silva told the club website: “To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

“I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina [Granovskaia] and to Mr [Roman] Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and, not only that, but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”

Echoing those sentiments, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Thiago Silva’s experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

“We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch.”

Where Silva’s future is now secure, there is still uncertainty over several other players. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract in the summer, with Sky Sports reporting that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus have opened talks with Rudiger’s representatives over a pre-contract agreement.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, is another reported admirer of Rudiger and is well known to his brother, who also acts as his agent. Chelsea remain keen to extend the 28-year-old’s contract, however, and he could still stay at Stamford Bridge.

Asked about the situation last month, Tuchel was noncommittal even as he talked up Rudiger’s influence at the club. “We absolutely accept and are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role that he’s playing on and off the pitch,” he said. “There is no doubt about that.

“It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club. It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way, because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it.

“In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now.”

Chelsea have several other big decisions on the horizon, with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Ross Barkley out of contract in 2023. The Blues will be most determined to keep Kante while, at the other end of the scale, Barkley has been linked with a move away in January having struggled for game time this season.

Premier League 'There is always a way back' - Tuchel says Chelsea door not closed to Lukaku A DAY AGO