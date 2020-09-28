The Spaniard was signed from Bayern Munich earlier this month and made his debut against Chelsea last week but was not in the squad for Monday's 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield.

"After the international break he will be fine, for sure,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the Premier League match.

“That’s the situation in the moment. He is not fit enough to be involved today, but that’s it."

Liverpool's website reported that his absence was due to a "minor fitness issue".

The club host Arsenal again on Thursday in the League Cup fourth round before Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

The next game Thiago could feature in for the Reds would be the Merseyside derby on Oct. 17 versus Everton at Goodison Park.

It remains to be seen whether Thiago will be fit to play for his country during the international break.

Spain manager Luis Enrique is due to announce his squad for this month's matches with Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

