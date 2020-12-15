Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has paid tribute to former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier after his fellow Frenchman's passing on Monday.

Houllier worked with Henry when he was coming through the France youth teams, going on to manage the Anfield side, Lyon and Aston Villa.

He suffered from health problems throughout his time on Merseyside and died at the age of 73 in Paris this week.

"Devastated to hear the news about the passing of Gerard Houllier," Henry said.

"He was more than just a coach to me. He was a mentor too.

"He gave me the armband for the France U17, U18 and U19 teams and we won the European Championship on the way to the U20 World Cup together.

"What a man and what a coach. It is a sad day for French football. He saw something in me, not only me, but he saw something in me in the national team at a young age and he trusted me to be the captain of that generation and we went on to be successful.

"It is a tough one."

