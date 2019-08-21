The 42-year-old left his No 2 role with Belgium to return to Monaco as head coach in October 2018, but he lasted just three months at the Ligue 1 club after recording four wins in 20 games.

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph, Henry revealed his phone did not ring for four months after his dismissal, but he has since turned down five jobs.

“Call me crazy if you want, but I love football and I believe I can be a successful coach,” he said.

“I’m not thinking about the pain, I’m not thinking about failure. I don’t like easy. I like to lead and it’s on me to make it happen. The same when I joined Arsenal as a player, the same when I went to Belgium with Roberto. It’s an evolution.

" My phone didn’t ring for four months after I left Monaco and then all of a sudden I got five calls. Some were not what I was looking for and some were as a number two. Very interesting offers, but I can’t leave my staff behind. "

“I’ve got guys who stopped working for me and what do I say to them? ‘Hey guys, you stopped working for me but now I’ve got a job’. I won’t do a number two job because I want to be a number one.”

Thierry HenryGetty Images

He added: “I came out of it [Monaco] fully reassured that’s what I want to do, zero doubt about it. I saw some of my ex coaches after I left and they said ‘now you can say you are a coach because you’ve been sacked. Now you are a coach Thierry’.

“I am not complaining and I can only say thank you to everybody, but to build a legacy and build something for the future, it takes time.”

Henry also said he has been to watch Arsenal matches without anyone batting an eyelid.

“I manage to go to games without people noticing me, which is great,” he said.

" Sometimes I go to Arsenal and people don’t even know I’m there. Graeme Jones has invited me to Luton and Michael Flynn, who I know from doing my coaching badges, has invited me to Newport County. "

“But I like to step out of my normal environment as well and speak to people in different sports and open my mind to different preparation.”