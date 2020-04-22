Third-placed Auchinleck take title in numbers game

Football

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Auchinleck Talbot clinched an unexpected crown when the Scottish junior team were awarded the West Premiership title despite being 12 points behind leaders Kilwinning Rangers.

Third-placed Auchinleck were named champions after the season was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the title was decided using a formula based on remaining games.

Kilwinning held an 11-point advantage over second-placed Pollock but Auchinleck, a further point behind in third, had nine games in hand over the leaders.

With the Scottish Junior Football Association using a formula based on points per game average for home and away fixtures, Talbot were named league winners.

"The West Junior FA committee believe we must recognise each club that would have likely gone on to win their respective league titles. Success needs to be recognised even if factors are part of the deciding process," the West Junior FA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Related Topics
Football
