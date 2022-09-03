England boss Sarina Wiegman stresses that the Lionesses cannot afford to rest on their laurels after winning the European Championship.

The Lionesses captured the imagination of the nation in July after beating Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Now their attention switches to the World Cup 2023, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

England are preparing to play Euro 2022 quarter-finalists Austria on Saturday night, needing just a point to ensure their passage to the tournament.

“When you’re satisfied with what you’re doing right now, you’ve lost – because the game develops so much and every country is so eager to improve,” said Wiegman, in the makeshift press room in a tent outside the 4,290-capacity stadium.

“The players have already said this is just the start,” she added. “This is just the beginning, a very good beginning by the way, but yes, I feel like even on 31 July we were partying but the players are already looking forward.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup, of course, that’s what we are supposed to do at the stage we’re at and then we want to be successful.”

The Lionesses may have beaten Austria twice in the past year, including in the opening game of the Euros, but Wiegman is quite aware just how difficult Saturday’s game will be.

“They have grown so much over the years,” Wiegman said. “In 2017 they were really good in defence but in possession they’ve grown a lot too, I think.

“They’ve done a great job against us but also in their Germany game they were very good.

“They’re a tough team, they’re very well organised, but they also want to go forward, real direct. So, we really have to be at a really high level to be successful.”

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England celebrates victory after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Striker Ellen White has retired since England were crowned European champions, so Alessia Russo is expected to start in her absence. Chelsea forward Lauren James is also in the squad and could make her senior international debut.

England conclude their qualifying campaign with a match against Luxembourg at Stoke next Tuesday.

