Football

'This is not a failure' - Zinedine Zidane keen to move on from Super Cup defeat

Reaction from the Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga on Thursday after Athletic Bilbao reached the Spanish Super Cup final with a 2-1 victory over the holders, Real Madrid. "We have tried. Yes, we didn't make a good start but that's it, let's move on," Zidane said after the match. "When things go well we need to keep working, so we'll do the same thing now, let's not lose our minds."

00:00:23, 4 views, 9 hours ago