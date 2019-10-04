Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have made their slowest start to a league campaign in 30 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been disappointing this termGetty Images

Their domestic troubles have been well pronounced and they played out a drab 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on Monday.

United are 12 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool and former United striker Owen is convinced this is the poorest Red Devils side he has seen in quite some time.

He said: “Yes, I'd say [Manchester United are now a mid-table team]. I don't think they'll be top six this season, personally.

"Top half I think is likely, but just the fact we're having this conversation is the worry, isn't it?

"This has got to be the worst Manchester United team for decades, hasn't it? Since before Sir Alex Ferguson took over.

"It's been happening for a few years. For maybe five, six, seven, eight years you've been thinking 'it can't get any worse', and it has.

“The point that I’d like to make is that in many ways, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has knowingly weakened his team.

“Getting rid of people like Lukaku, Herrera, [Matteo] Darmian, Sanchez, [Chris] Smalling. He knows he could improve his team with those players, but I think he’s taken the view that you’ve got to take a couple of steps backwards to then move forwards.

“He’s done that on purpose thinking, ‘right, we’ve just got to rid ourselves of players that, OK they’re probably better than what we’ve got, but are they going to take us to where we want to go?.

“That answer is no, then you’re almost starting from scratch and I think that’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done.”

United will be looking to get to winning ways when they travel to take on Newcastle on Sunday.