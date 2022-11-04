Sydney United 58 have been fined AU$15,000 (£8,500) for displaying Nazi symbols and salutes in the Australia Cup final last month, which caused "deep hurt" according to Football Australia chief James Johnson.

Several other suspended sanctions have also been included, and among these are further fines, a points deduction and suspension from the Australia Cup.

All of the above will be triggered should the club fail to meet specific conditions.

"Football Australia has run a thorough and considered process involving listening to several different viewpoints and lived experiences," said Johnson.

"What has strongly resonated is the deep hurt and impact of the actions that do not represent the values and expectations of our game or protect our community."

Football Australia have issued a lifetime ban to a spectator that made "a fascist salute or similar gesture" during the game.

Semi-professional Sydney United 58 became the first non-A League side to reach the final, and were beaten 2-0 by Macarthur FC at the Western Sydney Stadium.

Sydney United 58 were formerly known as Sydney Croatia and provided a place for European migrants to play football. The club changed its name to Sydney United in 1993, with the likes of Mark Bosnich, Zeljko Kalac and Tony Popovic all coming through the ranks.

Along with the display of Nazi symbols and salutes, there was also chanting and booing as an indigenous welcoming ceremony was held prior to kick-off.

"We have acted decisively in a manner which reflects our desire to strike this behaviour out of Australian football," added Johnson.

"The sanctions imposed on Sydney United 58 FC reflect the seriousness with which we have viewed this situation and we believe sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

Sydney United 58 Image credit: Twitter

Sydney United must now take several steps to avoid being imposed with the suspended sanctions. This includes engaging in volunteer work with indigenous and Jewish communities, while the club’s board, players, staff, volunteers and fan group leaders must all complete mandatory training to combat racism, discrimination, anti-Semitic and other faith-based hatred.

The swift actions taken by Football Australia have been praised by chief of New South Wales’ Jewish Board of Deputies, Darren Bark.

He said: "The response by Football Australia to these deplorable incidents is to be commended. We hope the sanctions issued to Sydney United will act as a warning to other clubs that racist behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated.”

