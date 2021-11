Football

Thomas Tuchel: 'Always room for improvement' despite Chelsea's 3-0 rout at Leicester

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists 'there's always room for improvement' despite the Premier League leaders' 3-0 rout at Leicester on Saturday. Despite the 3-0 scoreline Tuchel insisted there was "always room for improvement", citing "technical mistakes in the last third, decision making and conversion today from our chances".

00:01:07, an hour ago