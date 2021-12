Football

Thomas Tuchel critical of Romelu Lukaku's 'unhappy' comments at Chelsea: 'We don’t like it, it's not helpful’

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia from earlier this month, which was only released on Thursday, Romelu Lukaku said he was not happy with his role but that he would be "professional" and keep working hard. Thomas Tuchel has suggested that it has become an unwelcome distraction, but says he will have a private discussion with his star striker.

00:01:25, 20 minutes ago