'Thomas Tuchel is an exceptional manager' - Pep Guardiola on new Premier League rival

After Manchester City 5-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Tuesday, manager Pep Guardiola had a very warm welcome for Chelsea new manager Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed by the London club to replace Frank Lampard.

