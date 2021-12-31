Football

Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku being 'unhappy' at Chelsea - 'We don't have to hug each other'

"The dressing is not necessary to be always in harmony. It's absolutely not necessary to ne successful. We don't have to hug each other, love each other, every single day. Sometimes it's good to be on the edge, sometimes good to be a bit like in disharmony, when it is between certain boundares. With Romelu (Lukaku), I don't think that anybody in this building is aware that he is unhappy."

00:00:54, an hour ago