Football

Thomas Tuchel pleased with win over Norwich, despite 'distractions'

Reaction from Thomas Tuchel as, on the day when Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich's assets were frozen following the UK government's decision to impose sanctions on the 55-year-old, the club responded on the pitch with a comfortable 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday, to strengthen their grip on a top-three finish in this season's English Premier League.

00:01:05, 2 hours ago