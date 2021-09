Football

Thomas Tuchel slams ‘sloppy’ Chelsea start, as Nuno Espirito Santo hopes Spurs ‘can build on’ performance

Thomas Tuchel was upset with Chelsea's first half performance that made him introduce N'Golo Kante at half-time who helped them score three times to move to the top of the Premier League; while Nuno Espirito Santo believes Tottenham 'can build on their first half performance' and bounce back following their 3-0 defeat at home on Sunday.

