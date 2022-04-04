Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for calm claiming there is no need for 'crazy stuff' or 'crazy speeches' after his sides defeat to Brentford as the Blues prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Amid all the uncertainty surrounding a potential takeover, the makeup of prospective bidders and sanctions imposed on the club, Chelsea were managing to keep things ticking over nicely on the pitch prior to the international break.

They entered the domestic pause in a rich vein of form, but were humbled on their return by the Bees who stung their noisy south-west London neighbours, taking the game away from them in 10 frantic second half minutes.

Antonio Rudiger's long-range strike gave Chelsea the lead minutes into the second half. However, the hosts crumbled conceding three goals before the hour mark and a fourth three minutes from time which compounded their misery.

Although the manner of this defeat will leave a sour taste in their mouths, Tuchel stressed that rather than reinventing the wheel, his team need to trust in their achievements over the course of his time at the club in order to get back on track.

"We do what we do, we don't need special things now. We need to rely on the things and the trust that we built throughout the whole year. You rely on your routines to refocus, the routines to be strong in training, the routines to focus on the meetings that we have and to do that in the best way possible.

I don't think we will do crazy stuff now and give crazy speeches or whatever.

The German must prepare his side for the visit of Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Wednesday night. Ahead of the match, Tuchel says Chelsea must concentrate on stepping up every aspect of their game if they are to continue the defence of their European crown.

"Now we need to do our stuff better, on a higher level, more committed, more mature and we cannot lose concentration for a minute because you can get punished for that in the strongest league. It's very untypical for us but it happened on Saturday."

Chelsea would not have foreseen the events which unfolded on the weekend. Tuchel stated winning is the best form of preparation but with the manner of the defeat, he admitted the Blues have added work to do.

"A win is always the most helpful to prepare the next match, so now it's a bit harder because we have to digest the big loss. We didn't see it coming really, and also not within the match, which is maybe the problem. I didn't see it coming and the players didn't see it coming so I'm involved in it. So we will now find a way to digest it and prepare for Real Madrid, and Real Madrid will do what they want to do with it."

On their way to clinching the Champions League last season, the Blues faced Real Madrid at the semi-final stage over two legs. The first leg in Spain ended 1-1 with Christian Pulisic grabbing a crucial away goal, before Timo Werner and Mason Mount netted in a 2-0 second leg win at Stamford Bridge which sent Chelsea to the final in Porto.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti tested positive for COVID-19 and is doubtful for the trip to London however, Real Madrid have evolved into a different animal under his leadership. The Spanish giants are 12 points clear the top of La Liga after 30 games and will be seeking revenge over Chelsea on English soil in what promises to be a tasty encounter.

