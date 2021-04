Football

Thomas Tuchel 'very proud' of Chelsea's FA Cup triumph over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said his side "deserved the win", after the 'Blues' beat Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final for a fourth time in five seasons. The two faced off five times when they were both in the German Bundesliga, with Guardiola's Bayern Munich winning four times and drawing once against Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund.

00:00:53, 13 hours ago