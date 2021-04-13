Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is targeting "instant success" in west London as his side gears up for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto.

The Blues are favourites to progress to the semi-finals after taking a 2-0 lead from the away leg , although both matches are being held at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While Premier League success will have to wait, with Chelsea in fifth place, they also face Manchester City on Saturday in an FA Cup semi-final.

And with the club fighting for silverware on two fronts, Tuchel wants trophies as soon as possible.

"If you can win consecutive games you can win titles because Chelsea is a club that has the culture, the history, the quality and the structure to do so," Tuchel told reporters.

"I'm here to win games and as a result, titles. This is what I demand of myself so why should we now say anything different? If you want to win in five years or three years, I don't know what that is.

"Now is the time... there is no tougher match than the next game, there is no tougher obstacle than the one in front of you and we should not get lost in dreams, hopes and speeches."

