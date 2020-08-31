The tests were carried out ahead of Atalanta's Monday return to training ahead of the new season, due to start on Sept. 19.

The players were not named, and Atalanta said training went ahead as normal for the rest of the squad.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 2-1 to Paris St Germain in Lisbon.

The club is based in the city of Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this year.

