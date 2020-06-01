Football

Three Charlton players refusing to play when season restarts: Bowyer

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 1 (Reuters) - Three Charlton Athletic players are refusing to play after a provisional plan was announced to restart the second-tier league season on June 20, manager Lee Bowyer has said, including their top scorer Lyle Taylor who fears getting injured.

Bowyer told talkSPORT https://talksport.com/football/efl/712002/charlton-lyle-taylor-chris-solly-david-davis-refusing-to-play-championship-lee-bowyer that defender Chris Solly, who has played for the club since 2009, and on-loan midfielder David Davis have also refused to play for the relegation-threatened side with their contracts ending on June 30.

"We have 15 players out of contract... six loans and nine of our own contracted players out (at other clubs). Unfortunately for us three of those players have said they're not going to play and Lyle is one of them," Bowyer said.

What's On (2)

