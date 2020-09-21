There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from Sept. 14-20 at the top flight clubs.

The identity of those testing positive was not revealed, although Manchester City said earlier on Monday that their Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had the virus.

The first two rounds of tests this season produced three positives from 1,605 tests and four from 2,131 respectively. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Ken Ferris)

