Three first-half goals give Gremio easy win over Goias

All the goals came in a dominant first half.

Jean Pyerre put Gremio ahead after 29 minutes with a superb 30-metre strike and Everton doubled their lead three minutes later when he wrong-footed goalkeeper Marcelo Rangel with a well-placed shot from the middle of the 18-yard box.

Alisson made it three on the stroke of halftime with a fine curling shot from 12 metres.

The result lifted Gremio to eighth place in Serie A with 28 points from 19 games, while Goias dropped to 15th with 21 points in the 20-team table. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)