Football

Three new positive COVID-19 tests in English Championship

Un football et un masque (coronavirus)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The English Football League (EFL) confirmed three people from two different Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, out of a sample of 2,858 individuals.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," the EFL said in a statement.

Nobody tested positive in the tests of four clubs each League One and League Two.

The Championship resumed this past week after a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic with strict protocols in place and games played in empty stadiums. There were eight positive tests in the last round of testing last week.

