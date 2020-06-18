Three St Etienne players test positive for coronavirus

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - French Ligue 1 soccer club St Etienne said on Thursday five members of their staff, including three players, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The club said in a statement the five people had been infected during France's national lockdown from March 17 to May 11, adding they are now isolated in their homes.

St Etienne, one on France's most successful clubs, said Friday's scheduled training session would go ahead.

Football Swede Sana celebrates goal with 'Black Lives Matter' salute 26 MINUTES AGO

Among the "Big Five" European soccer nations, France is the only one to have ended its season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Paris St Germain were awarded the Ligue 1 title.

(Reporting by Henri-Pierre Andre; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League Paul Pogba, meet Bruno Fernandes… but could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dare to delay this partnership? 2 HOURS AGO

Play Icon