an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

"The tests of three players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - had the so-called conditionally negative status yesterday. After additional research, doctors found that these samples contain COVID-19," the team said in a statement.

It added that the three players were isolating in their hotel rooms.

Ukraine travelled to Switzerland after being defeated by Germany last Saturday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Christian Radnedge)

