Time-barred or not time-barred? That is the question - The Warm-Up

Manchester City saw their two-year ban for Financial Fair Play breaches overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

‘Time-barred’ crucial in CAS ruling and the future of the European landscape

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) determined that the allegation that Man City had artificially inflated their sponsorship deals was either "not established" or "time-barred".

"Most of the alleged breaches reported by the (UEFA) Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) were either not established or time-barred," was the exact wording on the CAS press release.

However, City were fined £9 million – reduced from £25 million - for failing to cooperate with UEFA's investigation.

Here is the relevant section from the CAS statement on the fine and its reasons:

However, considering i) the financial resources of MCFC; ii) the importance of the cooperation of clubs in investigations conducted by the CFCB, because of its limited investigative means; and iii) MCFC’s disregard of such principle and its obstruction of the investigations, the CAS Panel found that a significant fine should be imposed on MCFC and considered it appropriate to reduce UEFA’s initial fine by 2/3, i.e. to the amount of EUR 10 million.

Some have spun this as a moral victory for City. It is not.

Time-barred is the crucial phrase from the press release: basically, UEFA have a five-year window to penalise clubs for Financial Fair Play infringements, and CAS ruled that some of the punishments that UEFA meted out fell outside that five-year window.

CAS will publish their full written reasons later this week and how much weight is placed on "not established" or "time-barred" will give a clearer insight on how CAS perceived the conduct of City and UEFA's response. Should that weight fall on "time-barred" then City’s conduct will come under renewed scrutiny. However, should more of the weight fall on "not established" then the implication would be that UEFA had overstepped.

Now, while this may be staying the obvious, what is of little doubt is City bought their way to success. There were other contributory factors, but money has been crucial to this project's on-field success. There are deep questions to be answered on the motives for that willingness to spend such vast sums. Perhaps in the long lens those motives will become abundantly clear to all regardless of footballing affiliation.

Motives aside – and it is a big aside - the ramifications of this ruling could be ruinous for the game.

If the ruling from CAS emboldens profligate spending – and this could be the case if the written findings lean towards not established - then football's transition to a super league will be expedited - for if clubs with the means are allowed to spend with abandon then competition within domestic leagues will continue to wither and thus strengthen some clubs' desire for a super league. Such a league may in the short term bolster the coffers of a select few but long term will only serve to dilute the grandeur of the game. The grandiosity of certain fixtures – say Real Madrid against Juventus – are such due largely to their infrequency. A European super league ruins that. Further, the logistics of being an actual match-going fan are complicated by any super league.

The ruling will have wide-reaching implications – not least for certain ownership models. However, one of the indirect impacts of the ruling could see the European footballing landscape transformed beyond recognition and for the worse.

Why VAR does not work

This is an interesting take on perhaps why VAR is having such teething problems.

Perhaps the way to solve the horrible inconsistencies within video assistant refereeing is the relationships between referee and VAR. Perhaps if VARs were a completely independent body of officials with limited-to-no prior contact with the actual on-field officials then the standard could improve. Perhaps hierarchies are a problem – maybe junior referees do not want to be seen undermining their senior colleagues.

Alternatively, let's all just accept this was a failed concept and move on.

Anyone actually fancy the top four?

If Manchester United or Leicester or Chelsea have designs on competing in the Champions League they really want to be putting aides like Southampton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United away. Yet, during the last gameweek, United were held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton while Leicester took an almighty 4-1 shooing off of Bournemouth and Chelsea were admonished 3-0 at Sheffield United.

Perhaps it is time to admit that the self-styled Best League in the World is maybe not the best league in the world.

Somehow, despite having not won a game since the beginning of time, Leicester City remain in fourth position. However, United play Leicester before the end of the season, so, ceteris paribus, United will dispatch them and also overhaul Chelsea, whose defensive frailties will likely cost them.

United are the best of the three teams going for the two top four slots available and are unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must shoulder some of the blame for the two dropped points against Southampton as he has played more or less the same team for the last five games - games in quick succession after an abnormal hiatus. United are much improved but success at the elite level is all about the marginals and Solskjaer’s acumen in that regard was undermined by his lack of rotation.

United are edging towards being an excellent side but do they have an excellent coach? On the subject of excellent coaches, Ralph Hasenhuttl has done an excellent job at Southampton and the Saints are an excellent outfit.

What we found out courtesy of behind-closed-doors football...

...is that Harry Maguire love shouting. Absolutely loves it. And if he can liberally throw in a couple of expletives, then, well, all the better.

COMING UP

Tonight sees the titans of Norwich take on the giants of Chelsea for the second time this season to see who will win that one.

Ben Snowball will be here to pick through the bones of it.

